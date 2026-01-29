Asian Development Bank Urges Faster Infrastructure Delivery as Vientiane’s Bus Rapid Transit System Stalls

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has called on Laos to speed up the implementation of major infrastructure projects, as delays continue to affect high-profile initiatives, including Vientiane bus system or Vientiane’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has remained suspended since December over safety concerns.

ADB Country Director Shanny Campbell raised the issue during a meeting on 20 January with Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklai Sivilay, stressing the need for stronger coordination, timely establishment of project implementation committees, and sufficient budget allocations to support long-term operation and maintenance.

The discussions came amid continued uncertainty surrounding the Vientiane BRT, a flagship component of the ADB-supported Vientiane Sustainable Urban Transport Project.

Authorities suspended the system in December 2025 after several accidents during its trial phase, prompting a decision to redesign parts of the system, including removing concrete curbs and adjusting lane layouts.

The details and updates of Vientiane bus system (BRT)

The BRT initially launched as a free trial during November’s That Luang Festival but has since entered an indefinite suspension, with no official timeline for resumption. Public criticism has grown, while Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has acknowledged that uncertainty over future donor funding could affect the project’s continuation, despite government approval of payments for completed works.

The stalled BRT highlights wider challenges in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects. Alongside urban transport reforms, the government is also pursuing plans for a railway linking Vientiane with Champasak Province, with feasibility studies expected to begin in early 2026.

Financing arrangements for the proposed rail line, however, remain unclear.

ADB’s focus on implementation extends beyond transport.

On 27 January, Campbell also met with Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongxay to discuss continued ADB support for Laos’s energy transition and regional power cooperation.

Talks covered cross-border electricity trade, ASEAN power grid integration, energy sector reforms, and technical assistance to improve financial sustainability and promote low-emission energy solutions.

With several major projects facing delays or structural challenges, ADB’s recent engagements underline a growing emphasis on execution, sustainability, and governance as Laos advances its infrastructure and energy development agenda.