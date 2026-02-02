Luang Prabang Wins 21 ASEAN Tourism Awards at Regional Forum

Luang Prabang added 21 more ASEAN tourism awards this year, bringing its total regional accolades to 93 and reinforcing its long-running focus on sustainable and high-quality tourism.

The awards were announced at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu City, the Philippines, where destinations and tourism operators from across Southeast Asia were assessed against regional standards for sustainability, cleanliness, and service quality.

Most of Luang Prabang’s latest awards went to the private sector. Hotels and event venues across the province secured 19 recognitions, including 15 ASEAN Green Hotel awards and four ASEAN Event Venue awards for conference and meeting facilities. Authorities said the results reflected steady improvements in environmental practices and closer coordination between tourism businesses and local officials.

Two additional awards went to public sites, with the Luang Prabang National Museum receiving both an ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award and an ASEAN Clean Tourist recognition. The museum was assessed under the urban tourism category and scored highly for promoting environmentally friendly tourism in a heritage setting.

The Clean Tourist City award marked Luang Prabang’s third win in the category since 2018. The city achieved an average score of 87.96 percent across seven evaluation areas. Officials said that despite progress, waste management, environmental protection, and public cleanliness remain priority areas for further improvement.

The National Museum also earned a four-star national tourist attraction rating. In recent years, provincial authorities have upgraded facilities at the site, including walkways, ticket offices, restrooms, fire safety equipment, first aid services, and accessibility features for visitors with disabilities.

Tourism officials expect further upgrades, with the goal of achieving a five-star national rating. Future improvements will focus on visitor services, cultural activities, and stronger community involvement in conservation efforts.

Provincial authorities said the latest awards reflect Luang Prabang’s broader strategy to balance tourism growth with heritage protection, environmental responsibility, and long-term sustainability.