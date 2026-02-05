Russia-Funded Rehabilitation of Mittaphab Hospital Reaches 53 Percent Completion

The rehabilitation of Mittaphab Hospital, also commonly known as a 150-bed hospital in Vientiane, has reached 53 percent completion, according to recent project updates.

The project is funded by Russia with total financial support estimated at USD 13.2 million and is being implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in close collaboration with the Lao Ministry of Health.

Rehabilitation works began following a groundbreaking ceremony in late January 2025.

The rehabilitation aims to address long-standing challenges including aging infrastructure, over-capacity, and medical equipment gaps, while improving patient safety, service quality, and working conditions for healthcare staff.

First established in 1988 with support from the former Soviet Union, Mittaphab Hospital is located in Xaythany district. It is one of Laos’ largest central hospitals and a key provider of specialized medical services, particularly in trauma care and brain and neurological surgery. The hospital serves more than 110,000 inpatients and outpatients each year.

Once completed, the upgraded facility is expected to strengthen Laos’ healthcare system and serve as a model for sustainable and inclusive healthcare.