Locksley Resources’ Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF/ADR: LKYLY) announced a major new target zone revealed by underground mapping at its Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), part of the company’s Mojave Project.

This notable finding, the Beefeater Shear, is a shear zone corridor mapped at widths of up to 10-15 meters and a result of a comprehensive Stage III technical review focusing on the Northern Block. This included high-resolution underground mapping at the DAM and regional structural analysis. More information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03054294-6A1311088&v=undefined.

“Locksley’s geology team considers Beefeater to share the same structural timing and kinematic history as the DAM mineralized vein system to the West,” said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley. She added that these insights along with the validation of project-wide radiometric targets, pave the way for targeted sampling and drilling to confirm mineralization and economic potential. “This allows us to focus on extensions with greater certainty,” she said, noting that by mapping the underground workings at DAM the company has essentially “unlocked” the geometry of the system.

“We now see exactly how high-grade, mineralized blocks have been created by later structural events,” she affirmed adding the identification of the 10-15 meter Beefeater Shear provides Locksley with a new exploration target that can increase the exploration pipeline of critical mineral projects on the Mojave claims. “We look forward to receiving assays from the various surface and underground sampling,” she said.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresourcescom.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

