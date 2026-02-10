Luang Prabang to Restrict Tour Vans from City Centre, End Riverside Parking

Authorities in Luang Prabang have approved new traffic measures to reduce congestion around the Night Market and historic areas, following repeated complaints over traffic jams and disorderly parking.

The Luang Prabang Department of Public Works and Transport announced the decision on 2 February, citing growing pressure from residents over tour vans stopping along narrow streets in the city centre.

Under the new rules, tour vans are no longer permitted to use the main central route running from the Night Market entrance to the tip of the peninsula where the Nam Khan River meets the Mekong River. Instead, vans must use designated parallel one-way streets along the riversides to drop off or pick up passengers.

After drop-off or pick-up, vans must park in approved areas outside busy streets and are not allowed to remain in the city centre.

At the same time, parking areas along the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers will be reserved for local residents.

Traffic police will continue managing vehicle flow at the main Night Market intersection, where congestion remains frequent during peak tourist hours.

Officials said the measures aim to improve traffic safety, reduce bottlenecks, and better balance tourism activity with daily life for local residents. They added that further traffic adjustments may follow as visitor numbers continue to rise.