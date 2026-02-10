THE LAUNCHING CEREMONY OF THE WORLD’S FIRST INTERNATIONAL STUDENT ARRIVAL CENTRE AT KLIA TERMINAL 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), together with Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), has officially launched the International Student Arrival Centre (ISAC) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, graced by Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia. ISAC is the first of its kind in the world, a dedicated facility designed to support international students upon arrival at an international airport. Strategically located at Malaysia’s main international gateway, the centre provides a structured, student-focused arrival experience from the moment students land in the country.

The centre offers coordinated arrival assistance, including guidance on immigration processes, arrival briefings, information on airport-to-campus transportation, and access to initial student support services. Dedicated EMGS personnel are stationed at the centre 24/7 to ensure international students receive timely and accurate assistance, supporting a smooth transition into their studies in Malaysia. ISAC services are also available at KLIA Terminal 2 for international students.

The establishment of ISAC reflects Malaysia’s commitment, together with the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MoHE), to enhancing the international student experience and strengthening the country’s position as a preferred global education destination. The initiative brings together key stakeholders across ministries, enforcement agencies, and government sectors to deliver a seamless and welcoming arrival process.

As Malaysia continues to attract students from around the world, ISAC is expected to play a significant role in improving arrival efficiency, boosting student confidence, and creating positive first impressions of the country. EMGS remains committed to delivering high-quality services and ensuring a positive and welcoming experience for international students choosing to study in Malaysia.

