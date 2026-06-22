Over 10 Million Meth Pills Seized in Major Drug Bust in Vientiane

Authorities in Vientiane seized more than 10 million methamphetamine pills in early June, in one of the city’s largest drug busts in recent years.

Xaythany police reported the case on 19 June, confirming that the operation took place on 6 June, when officers carried out coordinated raids across three districts and arrested five suspects.

The operation began before dawn when officers stopped two vehicles in Xaythany district. They arrested two men and seized seven sacks of methamphetamine bundles, totaling 2.8 million pills.

Using leads from the arrests, police then raided three more locations the same day.

In Phontong village, officers arrested three more suspects and seized the bulk of the haul, including more than 6.4 million methamphetamine pills, over 1,200 kilograms of crystal meth, and 6.5 kilograms of heroin, along with cash in Lao and Thai currency.

At a residence in Hadsayfong district, police seized a car and six motorcycles believed to be linked to the network.

In Xaymoungkhoun village, Naxaythong district, officers recovered 1.2 million more methamphetamine pills, along with a motorcycle and cash.

In total, police seized more than 10.4 million methamphetamine pills, 1,235 kilograms of crystal meth, 6.5 kilograms of heroin, three cars, seven motorcycles, and roughly LAK 25.3 million (about USD 1,140) in cash.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation as they work to identify the masterminds behind the network and track down any remaining members still at large.