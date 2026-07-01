Lao President’s Book Donated to 22 Lao Schools Across Vientiane

More than 22 schools across Vientiane Capital received copies of President Thongloun Sisoulith’s memoir “Letters to Grandchildren” on 29 June, an initiative aimed at promoting reading, life values, and educational development among young people.

The families of Lao-India Friendship Association President Southam Sakonhninhom and former Ambassador Malayvieng Sakonhninhom funded the donation, worth more than LAK 32 million (USD 1,427), and also published and distributed the book.

Lao secondary schools and international schools across the capital received copies for their libraries.

Malayvieng said the memoir captures President Thongloun’s reflections, life experiences, and advice, offering guidance to younger generations on education, personal growth, and social responsibility.

Thongloun based the book on his childhood in his hometown, rural Huaphanh Province in northern Laos, during the Vietnam War, from 1955 to 1975. In the book he wrote about walking long distances to school, studying before dawn, and helping his family farm.

He wrote the memoir between 2014 and 2019 while serving as Foreign Minister of Laos, drafting much of it during official overseas trips. The book traces his journey from a rural upbringing to public service, including his studies in the Soviet Union, now Russia, and his later rise through senior government positions before becoming president.

Published bilingually in Lao and English, the book is also designed to help students strengthen their language skills.