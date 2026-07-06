VOMO Surpasses 400,000 Users as Demand for AI Meeting Notes Grows

The AI transcription app turns hours of audio into structured, searchable notes in minutes, with support for more than 90 languages.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VOMO, the AI-powered meeting notes and audio transcription app from EverGrow Tech Inc., today announced it has surpassed 400,000 users worldwide. The milestone reflects growing demand for AI note-taking tools among professionals who spend hours every week in meetings, interviews, and client calls.

Unlike basic transcription software, VOMO delivers AI meeting notes that go beyond raw text. Every recording is automatically organized into time-stamped chapters, speaker-tagged dialogue, an AI-generated summary, and a clear list of action items. The app handles long recordings of three hours or more without file splitting and maintains 95%+ transcription accuracy across more than 90 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, and Japanese.

Users can record directly in the app or convert existing audio to text by uploading files in common formats such as MP3, WAV, and M4A. Video content is supported as well — pasting a link is enough to generate a full YouTube transcript with summaries and key highlights, a feature widely used by students, researchers, and content creators.

“Professionals shouldn’t have to choose between participating in a conversation and documenting it. Our goal is simple: when the meeting ends, the notes, decisions, and action items should already be done.”

— Zhuang Wang, founder of VOMO

VOMO is also built for the agent era. Its Ask AI feature lets users query recordings in natural language — “What were the key decisions?” — while VOMO Skills connects meeting notes into users’ own AI agent workflows, including tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw, turning transcripts into knowledge that agents can search and act on. And unlike most transcription tools that cap recording hours even on paid plans, VOMO offers unlimited transcription and unlimited Ask AI. Voted #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, VOMO is available on mobile and web.

About VOMO

VOMO is an AI meeting notes and audio transcription app developed by EverGrow Tech Inc. Available on mobile and web, VOMO helps more than 400,000 users turn conversations into organized, searchable, and shareable knowledge. Learn more at https://vomo.ai.

Media Contact

EverGrow Tech Inc.

press@vomo.ai