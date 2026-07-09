DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026 Returns to Connect Technology Leaders, AI Innovators, and Business Decision-Makers across ASEAN

BANGKOK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026, the premier international exhibition and business networking platform for digital business solutions, is making a grand return. The event will take place from 25-27 November 2026 at Hall 7-8, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

With a focus on helping businesses navigate today’s economic challenges and rapid technological shifts, this year’s event has expanded its exhibition space. It will showcase a comprehensive range of digital and AI solutions aimed at driving business growth and promoting sustainability across various industries. Attendees will discover how to leverage tech to reduce costs, boost efficiency, and keep pace with the fast-evolving business landscape.

This year’s event is expected to attract over 400 leading global tech brands and companies—catering to enterprises, mid-sized businesses, and SMEs alike—and welcome more than 12,000 tech buyers and visitors.

The event serves as a direct bridge connecting tech providers with high-potential buyers. The exhibition will cover six key technology sectors which are Business Software, Cybersecurity, E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Data & Cloud, Smart Solutions & IoT, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Visitors can stay ahead of the curve with technology trend updates and practical business workshops led by industry experts at the Global Tech Stage and The Future of AI Stage. The event will also feature face-to-face product demonstrations, allowing attendees to experience solutions firsthand and see how they work in real-world business scenarios. In addition, a pre-arranged Business Matching Program will be available to help drive digital transformation and create opportunities for targeted strategic partnerships.

Ms. Peerayaphan Pongasanam, Assistant Director of Exhibition Project Department at IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., shared: “DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect reflects the continuously rising demand for digital and AI solutions as businesses look to stay competitive in a volatile economy. IMPACT is dedicated to making this event a powerful regional business and knowledge hub. It offers tech providers of all sizes the chance to connect face-to-face and strengthens Thailand’s position as a vital digital and AI hub for ASEAN.”

This landmark event is proudly supported by its Silver Sponsors, whose innovation drives the region’s digital transformation forward: 9 Dots Consulting Co., Ltd., Adobe, Axons, DCSS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., SambaNova Systems Inc, Socket 9, Wholix, and Zoho Corporation.

Kelly Chong, Sales Executive, Southeast Asia at Adobe, added: “At Adobe, we believe creativity and productivity are the heart of success in the modern business era. We are thrilled to support DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026 as a Silver Sponsor. As the ASEAN market rapidly adopts advanced digital marketing strategies and tech-driven frameworks, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase Adobe’s AI-powered smart solutions to businesses in Thailand and across the region.”

Join us at DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026, taking place 25-27 November 2026 at Hall 7-8, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand, where leading technology providers, AI innovators, business leaders, and industry professionals will come together to explore the future of digital business.

For more information, please visit www.digitechasean.com

Free visitor registration https://digitechasean.com/visitor-registration/?campaign=Intmedia

For inquiries, call +66 (0) 2-833-5370 or email info@digitechasean.com

NOTES TO EDITORS: Download the high-resolution images at this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14ebLRczeFqJvK7hcx5yO5FgmZ8zsXBjg?usp=sharing

IMPACT EXHIBITION MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

10th Fl., Bangkok Land Building

47/569-576 Popular 3 Road, Banmai Sub-district,

Pakkred District, Nonthaburi 11120

GREATER BANGKOK, THAILAND

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2026.

About the organiser

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries. For more information, please visit https://impactorganizer.com/