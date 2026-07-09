WPS 365 Brings an ‘Enterprise Brain’ to Asia Pacific — and It Actually Does the Work

HONG KONG, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At LEAP EAST in Hong Kong today, Kingsoft Office unveiled WPS 365, an enterprise productivity platform it calls an “Enterprise Brain Execution Layer.” The pitch: AI that doesn’t just chat — it works, embedded directly into the documents and systems companies already use.

Let’s be honest: most enterprise AI tools are glorified Q&A bots. They answer questions. They summarize emails. But ask them to do something — pull data from your CRM, match it against a 300-line procurement document, and generate a report — and they freeze.

Kingsoft Office thinks it has a better idea.

Qingzhou AI: Private AI on a single server

The headline feature is Qingzhou AI, a lightweight private-deployment architecture that runs on a single standard server. Traditional on-premise AI setups need racks of GPUs and a dedicated IT team. Qingzhou AI cuts infrastructure requirements by more than 95%, using CPU-friendly models and a monolithic architecture.

For companies in Asia Pacific — where data sovereignty regulations are tightening and IT budgets are often tight — this is a big deal. You get the security of on-premise AI without the sticker shock.

Real results, not just demos

Kingsoft Office shared a concrete example: one tech company applied Qingzhou AI to its legal review process, which involved 400+ review types and 20,000+ business rules. Document review time dropped from 140 minutes to 40 minutes per file. That’s a 3x improvement.

AI that lives in documents, not next to them

Here’s what’s actually interesting about WPS 365: it’s built on 38 years of document processing. The AI operates directly inside contracts, spreadsheets, and presentations — not in a separate chat window. Results stay in the file. Format stays intact. Versions stay trackable.

The platform supports 14 languages and has data centers in Germany, Singapore, and Japan, with GDPR and SOC2 compliance baked in.

The bottom line

WPS 365 is available now for Asia Pacific enterprises through Kingsoft Office’s regional channels. For companies tired of AI that talks a good game but can’t close a deal — or review a contract, or generate a report — this might be worth a look.

TL;DR: AI that actually does the work, runs on a single server, and lives inside your documents. Available now.