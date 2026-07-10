A New Chapter Beckons: Four Seasons Resorts of Asia Celebrates Parenthood with Babymoon Offerings

CHIANG MAI, Thailand and KOH SAMUI, Thailand and LANGKAWI, Malaysia, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Four Seasons Resorts of Asia presents a curated collection of babymoon experiences that nurture mind, body, and spirit — supporting expectant parents as they prepare for a new chapter.

Parenthood signals a changing of seasons; and especially for first timers is an exciting journey into the unknown. Four Seasons Resorts of Asia offers experiences that are centred around mindfulness, wellbeing, and pampering. By taking time to pause and cherish these quiet moments, expectant parents leave refreshed, recalibrated, and ready to take on this new chapter in their lives.

Holistic Healing

Four Seasons Resorts of Asia celebrates new beginnings through a comprehensive wellness program.

Nourishing Noshes

Whether it’s indulging in local delicacies overlooking sweeping views, intimate dining experiences, or satisfying cravings in luxurious comfort, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia culinary experiences are a feast of the senses for babymooners.

Babymoon Experiences To Remember

Four Seasons Resorts of Asia experiences deepen connection, allowing expectant parents to treasure togetherness.

Cultural experiences, like hands-on batik class at Sayan in Bali, jasmine garland making and pottery painting at Koh Samui, tie-dye workshops at Chaan Baan at Chiang Mai, and traditional Balinese scriptwriting at Jimbaran Bay invites parents to slow down and create cherished keepsakes.

Paddle through time at a leisurely pace with low-impact activities like the sunset river cruise at Hoi An, where parents witness local fishing rituals, or explore the Langkawi Geopark (a UNESCO Global Geopark) alongside majestic eagles and remarkable 550-million-year-old geological formations.

Blessing rituals symbolize new beginnings for babymooners. Buddhist blessings at Koh Samui bring good fortune and protection, through a guided visit to Sila Giri Kesarah Temple at Jimbaran Bay, or the monk chat at Chiang Mai where couples learn about mindfulness and local traditions, including “Khwan Thung” to bring luck and abundance to their new arrival.

Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause. In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.