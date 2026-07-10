The 108th Lions Clubs International Convention Successfully Concluded

Global Lions Convened in HK to Deliver Community Services, Benefiting Nearly 3,500 People

4,000 Lions from Six Continents Perform Tai Chi, Setting a SDG World Record

HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 108th Lions Clubs International Convention (“The Convention”), organized by Lions Clubs International and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and AsiaWorld-Expo, concluded successfully on 7 July. The five-day convention brought together over 17,000 Lions members from more than 140 countries and regions across the globe. As a key international platform for exchange, the Convention enabled community leaders from different regions to share insights into local needs and developments in charitable services, fully demonstrating Lions Clubs International motto of “We Serve”, and showcasing the strong global unity and commitment to service among Lions members.

The Convention featured a rich and diverse programme. In addition to forums and experience-sharing sessions, a series of community service activities was organized, including visits to single elderly people, community outreach initiatives, and the promotion of foot care and health awareness, etc. These activities allowed Lions from around the world to engage directly with local communities and participate in social service in Hong Kong. During the Convention, Lions worldwide served close to 3,500 people in Hong Kong.

Dr. Tam Wing-kun, Honorary Chairman of the Lions Clubs International Convention and Past International President, extended a warm welcome to nearly 20,000 Lions members and guests arriving from six continents. The successful staging of this Convention highlights Hong Kong’s unique advantage as a global hub, as well as its inclusive and open-minded urban charm. He further noted that many overseas Lions had had limited understanding of Hong Kong before the event. However, through their personal visits, they witness the city’s stability and prosperity, and such experience is valuable to learn more about Hong Kong.

Mr Gary Luk, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Lions International Convention 2026 and Past District Governor of Lions Clubs, said: “As the annual flagship event of Lions Clubs worldwide, this Convention integrates intellectual exchange, experience sharing, and service practice, offering rich and useful content. Distinguished keynote speakers have been invited to share insights on leadership development, modern community service, and innovation in charitable projects, providing forward-looking perspectives on philanthropy and management. In addition, a series of professional seminars and forums enabled Lions to exchange ideas, discuss practical implementation strategies, and share successful operational experiences. Participants can bring these insights back to their local clubs, thereby enhancing the overall quality of community service globally.”

Another major highlight was the “Dragon Night” Gala Dinner, attended by over 2,000 Chinese Lions members dressed in elegant traditional Chinese attire, showcasing the beauty of Chinese costumes and the charm of Chinese culture. Through immersive cultural presentations, participants from around the world were offered a unique opportunity to experience the unique allure and profound heritage of Chinese culture, fostering cross-cultural appreciation.

In addition, the Convention set a new world record, with 4,000 Lions members from six continents performing Tai Chi simultaneously, securing a new Tai Chi SDG world record. As a traditional Chinese sport emphasizing balance and harmony, Tai Chi served as an effective medium to promote physical well-being. More importantly, the initiative leveraged sports and culture to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10.2, advocating inclusivity regardless of age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion, or socioeconomic status. It contributed to fostering an inclusive and diverse society, while integrating the Lions’ spirit of service with international sustainable development goals.

Ms Angela Yuen, District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong & Macao, China, said, “The Convention is one of the most influential global exchange platforms of Lions Clubs International. The Convention has been successfully held in Hong Kong on three occasions, reflecting strong international recognition of the city’s impact in public service, and demonstrating the achievements of Lions Clubs’ 70 years of dedicated service in Hong Kong. Looking ahead, Lions members worldwide will continue to uphold the spirit of unity fostered through the convention by deepening community service, strengthening international collaboration, and promoting cultural exchange, contributing to society and promoting the sustainable development of global charitable initiatives.”

The Convention not only represented a major international cultural and charitable event, but also generated tangible economic benefits for Hong Kong’s convention and exhibition, tourism, and related service sectors. During the event period, nearly 20,000 inbound participants are estimated to have contributed approximately HKD 400 million to HKD 500 million in tourism-related expenditure, benefiting industries including hospitality, catering, retail, transportation, and entertainment. The international exposure generated by the Convention further reinforced Hong Kong’s position as an international hub, while showcasing its well-established convention infrastructure and professional event management capabilities. By leveraging mega events to drive tourism, which in turn supports economic growth and enhances international competitiveness, a positive cycle is created, injecting sustained momentum into Hong Kong’s long-term development.



Over 4,000 Lions from 6 continents practiced Tai Chi together to set a new SDG world record.

About Lions International

Founded in 1917, Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation, is the world’s largest service‑club organisation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally.

About Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong & Macao, China

Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of Hong Kong and Macao since 1955. Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong & Macao, China, was officially established in 1960. It encourages individuals to serve society selflessly, without personal gain, and to care for the underprivileged and those in need. Over the past 70 years, the district has grown steadily and gained widespread recognition. Currently, District 303 comprises 130 Lions Clubs and 84 Leo Clubs, with a membership of over 4,000.

This press release is sent by Fenix PR Limited on behalf of Lions Club International District 303 HongKong & Macao, China.