Johnson Electric reports Business and Unaudited Financial Information for the First Quarter of Financial Year 26/27

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2026 – This news release is made by Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (“Johnson Electric” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) for the business operations and selected unaudited financial information of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2026.

The Group’s sales for the three months ended 30 June 2026 were US$936 million compared to US$915 million for the same period in the previous financial year, an increase of approximately US$21 million or 2%. Exchange rate movements had a favourable impact of US$14 million on the Group’s sales during the period.

Sales of Automotive Products Group (“APG”)

APG’s sales for the three months ended 30 June 2026 were US$778 million, an increase of US$13 million or 2% compared to the same period in financial year 25/26. Excluding currency effects, APG’s sales were broadly flat.

The division’s sales changes by region, excluding currency effects, were as follows:

Three months ended

30 June 2026 Asia-Pacific 4% Increase Europe, the Middle East and Africa 6% Decrease Americas 2% Increase Total Flat

In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 4%, mainly driven by program ramp-ups and market share gains with Chinese domestic OEMs and their suppliers, benefiting from the increasing strength of Chinese automotive brands. Sales of products for thermal management, braking and interior applications increased, partially offset by lower sales of products for closure, electric driveline as well as engine and fuel management applications.

In the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region, sales decreased by 6%, due primarily to subdued customer demand and price adjustments implemented by the Group in response to market conditions. Lower sales of products for steering, transmission and closure applications were partially mitigated by higher sales of products for engine and fuel management applications.

In the Americas region, sales increased by 2%. Higher sales of powder metal components and products for interior applications were largely offset by lower sales of products for engine and fuel management, braking and transmission applications.

Sales of Industry Products Group (“IPG”)

IPG’s sales for the three months ended 30 June 2026 were US$158 million, an increase of US$8 million or 6% compared to the same period in the previous financial year. Excluding currency effects, IPG’s sales increased by US$7 million or 5%.

The division’s sales changes by region, excluding currency effects, were as follows:

Three months ended

30 June 2026 Asia-Pacific 32% Increase Europe, the Middle East and Africa 7% Decrease Americas 5% Decrease Total 5% Increase

The overall performance reflects a mixed regional picture, shaped by changing market and customer dynamics.

In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 32%. Sales of products for medical devices, food and beverage, liquid cooling and handheld gimbal applications increased mainly due to new business wins and program ramp-ups in China.

In the EMEA region, sales decreased by 7%. Sales of products for lawn, heating and personal care applications declined, mainly due to softer market demand. This was partially offset by higher sales of products for ventilation applications and piezo motors for high precision equipment semiconductor manufacturing applications.

In the Americas region, sales decreased by 5%. Sales of products for white goods and window applications were negatively affected by subdued market conditions. Sales of products for surgical applications declined due to lower demand from certain customers. This was partially offset by stronger sales of products for lawn and ventilation applications.

Chairman’s Comments on Sales Performance and Outlook

Commenting on the Group’s sales performance and near-term outlook, Dr. Patrick Shui-Chung Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “The Group’s sales in the first quarter showed modest growth on a reported basis, supported by favourable exchange-rate movements.

Looking ahead, visibility remains limited as customers continue to exercise caution in their purchasing and investment decisions amid an uncertain macroeconomic, geopolitical and trade tariff environment. Nevertheless, the Group is currently targeting mid-single-digit growth for the full year, supported by its pipeline of new product launches across a broad range of automotive, consumer and industrial applications, as well as anticipated market share gains with certain key customers.

Over the medium to long term, the Group remains confident in its growth trajectory, supported by continued investment in innovation and an expanding portfolio of growth platforms. These include components and subsystems for distributed power generation systems, advanced thermal management, liquid cooling and humanoid robotics applications. The Group continues to develop new business opportunities across a number of these growth areas and is investing in technology and operational capabilities to support future customer requirements. While these areas present attractive long-term opportunities, their development and commercial adoption remain subject to customer program schedules and market conditions.”

Cautionary Statement

Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are reminded that the information provided in this news release, including information related to the expected outlook for the full year, is based on the Group’s unaudited internal records and management accounts. This information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s auditors.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing or investing in the shares of the Company.

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About Johnson Electric Group

At Johnson Electric, our vision is to be the world’s definitive provider of innovation and reliable motion systems.