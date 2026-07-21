Sow Fertility’s CEO Recognised as a Tatler Gen.T Leader of Tomorrow 2026 for Closing the Support Gap in Women’s Reproductive Health

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2026 –, Founder and CEO of Sow Fertility, has been named to Tatler Gen.T’s Hong Kong Leaders of Tomorrow 2026 , in recognition of her contributions to advancing women’s health, fertility care, and reproductive healthcare across Hong Kong and the broader Asian region.

The award highlights Chan’s commitment to closing the support gap for individuals navigating their fertility, maternity and family-building journeys — journeys that, for too many, are still undertaken without guidance, coordination or workplace understanding.

Originally launched in 2016, Gen.T stands for “Generation Tomorrow”. This year the list celebrates its landmark tenth anniversary, marking a decade of spotlighting the founders, creatives, innovators and changemakers shaping Asia’s future.

Closing the Support Gap



Across Asia, individuals navigating fertility and family-building decisions are often left to face fragmented care systems, opaque costs and deeply personal choices largely on their own — compounded by stigma and silence around these topics. Sow Fertility was built to close that gap: not simply to inform, but to stand alongside members through every stage of the journey.

“When I started Sow Fertility, it came from a simple but deeply personal belief: fertility and reproductive health should not feel confusing, isolating, or impossible to navigate alone,” said Dawn Chan, Founder and CEO of Sow Fertility.

That belief is embodied in Sow’s Care Companions — dedicated support specialists who guide members one-on-one from early exploration and fertility assessments through treatment, pregnancy and postnatal care. The result is a model where no one has to piece together their own path: the guidance, coordination and emotional support are part of the journey itself.

Destigmatising Fertility and Family Building

Chan’s leadership has also focused on normalising conversations around diverse pathways to parenthood. In many parts of Asia, deeply rooted cultural norms continue to shape perceptions of fertility and family building, often limiting open dialogue — and leaving those on these journeys without the support of their communities and workplaces. Through her advocacy, Chan has worked to create space for more inclusive and transparent conversations — where options such as fertility preservation, assisted reproductive technologies, and non-traditional family structures are understood, respected and supported.

Bringing Support Into the Workplace

For most working adults, the greatest gaps in support appear where they spend most of their time: at work. Working alongside employers, insurers and industry bodies, Sow Fertility partners with organisations to build fertility- and family-building-friendly workplaces — spanning fertility, pregnancy, postpartum and, increasingly, perimenopause and menopause support — so that employees no longer have to navigate treatment cycles, appointments and recovery invisibly and alone.

Chan has also been a vocal advocate for improved reproductive health policies in Hong Kong and across Asia, including expanded access to fertility treatments, greater affordability, and more comprehensive support systems. This recognition underscores the importance of aligning workplace benefits and public policy with the realities of modern family building, where timelines, choices, and pathways are increasingly diverse.

A Growing Movement for Reproductive Equity

Dawn Chan’s recognition as a Leader of Tomorrow reflects not only her individual impact, but also a broader shift toward prioritising women’s health and reproductive rights in the region. Sow Fertility remains committed to building a future where no one navigates their reproductive health journey alone — and where support is accessible, stigma-free, and built into the systems people rely on every day.

Dawn Chan’s full Gen.T profile is available on Tatler Asia, and the complete list of honourees can be viewed on the Tatler Gen.T Hong Kong Leaders of Tomorrow 2026 page.

Here is the press release on our site: https://www.sowfertility.com/blog-post/sow-fertilitys-ceo-recognised-as-tatler-gen-ts-leaders-of-tomorrow-for-advancing-conversation-on-womens-reproductive-health

Hashtag: #SowFertility

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About Sow Fertility

Sow Fertility transforms reproductive health and family-building in Asia by offering comprehensive and flexible fertility benefit solutions through corporates and insurance partners, alongside memberships for individuals. The company provides personalised, end-to-end support — including dedicated Care Companions who guide members through every stage of their journey — that enables members and employees to navigate fertility, maternity and family-building challenges, fostering a healthier, more productive workforce and thriving organisation. Sow Fertility is led by Founder & CEO Dawn Chan.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.sowfertility.com/