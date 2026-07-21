TelkomGroup, Nongsa Digital Park, and BW Digital Strengthen Indonesia’s Digital Gateway through the NCC Submarine Cable System

Strategic collaboration to reinforce Batam’s position as a digital hub connecting Indonesia and Singapore to global markets



BATAM, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2026 – PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), an operating company of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), together with BW Digital and the support of Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) as one of strategic partners, today marked a significant milestone in the development of Indonesia’s international digital infrastructure with the successful landing of the Nongsa Changi Cable (NCC) at NDP, Batam, on 20 July 2026.

The NCC cable landing ceremony was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Trade and Industry of The Republic of Singapore Gan Kim Yong, Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Hotmangaraja Panjaitan, Managing Director Business-2 of Danantara Indonesia Setyanto Hantoro, Deputy Governor Of Batam Nyanyang Haris Pratamura, as well as members of the Boards of Directors of Telkom, Telin, BW Digital, and Nongsa Digital Park.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Airlangga Hartarto stated, “Indonesia’s digital transformation needs to be supported by robust physical infrastructure and increasingly strong connectivity. NCC serves as the physical foundation for a new digital corridor connecting Indonesia and Singapore, while further strengthening Batam’s position as Indonesia’s digital gateway. The presence of NCC is expected to reinforce the strategic position of both countries in the global digital ecosystem and value chain, while creating opportunities for greater investment, innovation, and new technology-driven economic activities.”

The Cable Landing Ceremony celebrates the successful deployment of NCC, a strategic subsea cable system that connects Batam and Singapore through one of the shortest and most direct routes across the Singapore Strait. NCC is one of two new Batam–Singapore subsea cable systems developed by Telkom Group, alongside the Indonesia Singapore Cable System (INSICA), to further strengthen digital connectivity between Indonesia and Singapore. As a key segment of the Indonesia Cable Express (ICE) ecosystem, NCC strengthens international connectivity while supporting Indonesia’s ambition to become a leading digital hub in Southeast Asia.

“Strategic investments such as the NCC are fundamental, as strengthening digital sovereignty and infrastructure can serve as a catalyst for innovation, competitiveness, and growth across various industries. This infrastructure is expected to generate a broader economic multiplier effect by driving the growth of industries in Batam and across Indonesia, ultimately contributing to stronger national economic growth and resilience,” said Setyanto Hantoro, Managing Director Business-2 of Danantara Indonesia, during the press conference.

Spanning approximately 50 kilometers and equipped with 24 fiber pairs, NCC is designed to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to meet the rapidly growing demand for cloud services, hyperscale platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), and data center interconnection across the region. Landed successfully in the latest international cable touch point in Batam, NCC represents a critical milestone toward the system’s operational readiness and reinforces the shared commitment of Government of Indonesia to ensure the development of world-class digital infrastructure in Indonesia.

Beyond enhancing regional connectivity, NCC is expected to accelerate Indonesia’s digital economy by attracting investment in digital infrastructure, supporting the expansion of AI-ready data centers, enabling enterprise digital transformation, and strengthening the resilience and diversity of international network routes between Indonesia and Singapore. The project also reinforces Batam’s position as Indonesia’s strategic digital gateway, creating new opportunities for innovation, business growth, and high-value digital investments.

Dian Siswarini, President Director of Telkom Indonesia, added, “Through the continued development of sustainable digital infrastructure, TelkomGroup is committed to strengthening Indonesia’s digital sovereignty while delivering tangible impact on the growth of the national digital economy. NCC represents a strategic collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore in building a more connected and competitive digital ecosystem. This strategic infrastructure not only strengthens Indonesia’s digital connectivity and resilience, but also provides greater route diversity and enhanced connectivity for Singapore as a regional digital hub, creating mutual benefits for both countries,” Dian concluded.”

Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Director of Wholesale & International Service of Telkom Indonesia, said, “NCC establishes a new digital corridor between Indonesia and Singapore as part of the Indonesia Cable Express ecosystem. Together with future ICE developments, it will strengthen international connectivity, support AI-ready digital infrastructure, and provide greater network resilience for enterprises, hyperscalers, and digital businesses across the region.”

Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital, stated, “The successful landing of NCC demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in delivering critical digital infrastructure for Southeast Asia. Together with Telin, we are creating a future-ready connectivity platform that supports the region’s accelerating demand for cloud, AI, and data center services. NCC is also a critical component of BW Digital’s broader digital ecosystem, which includes Citra Connect’s terrestrial fibre network and NDP1 144MW data centre campus in Batam, providing the end-to-end infrastructure our customers need to support their regional expansion.”

Mike Wiluan, Chief Executive Officer at Nongsa Digital Park, added “Today’s cable landing is more than the completion of digital infrastructure, it represents the strengthening of an ecosystem. At Nongsa Digital Park, we are bringing together connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms, AI innovation, digital talent, and global enterprises into one integrated hub. Through our collaboration with TelkomGroup, BW Digital, and the support of both the Indonesian and Singaporean governments, we are creating a gateway that connects Indonesia to Singapore and beyond. Together, we are building the digital bridge that enables Indonesia to play a greater role in the global digital economy. NDP is now officially a new destination point for domestic and international subsea fibre optic cables, and we look forward to welcoming more in the near future.”

As part of the broader Indonesia Cable Express (ICE) initiative, NCC complements TelkomGroup’s long-term strategy to expand international connectivity infrastructure and strengthen Indonesia’s role within the regional digital ecosystem. By combining resilient international networks with the continued growth of digital infrastructure in Batam, the project is expected to support the expansion of cloud services, digital platforms, and emerging technologies that will shape Southeast Asia’s digital future.

The successful cable landing marks another important milestone in realizing a more connected, resilient, and future-ready digital landscape, reaffirming TelkomGroup’s commitment to powering digital growth across the region.Hashtag: #Telin #NCCLandingCeremony #DigitalInfrastructure #SubmarineCable #Connectivity #Telecommunications #DigitalTransformation

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About Telin

Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international mobility, connectivity and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin supports its customers through global offices in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Australia, Vietnam, and Canada.

Telin infrastructure spans over 306,376 kilometers of submarine cable systems across 27 global networks, backed by 162 Points of Presence in 35 countries, and part of more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV data centers in strategic locations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. Telin is dedicated to changing the way you connect and drive digital transformation worldwide.

For more information, visit www.telin.net

About BW Digital

Headquartered in Singapore and part of , BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructure in high-potential markets. Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem for cloud and AI workloads by combining data centres, connectivity and renewable energy assets.digital infrastructure in high-potential markets. Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem for cloud and AI workloads by combining data centres, connectivity and renewable energy assets.

Our infrastructure portfolio notably includes the 15,000km Hawaiki submarine cable connecting Australia, New Zealand and the US since 2018, and the BW Digital Campus at Nongsa Digital Park, comprising the 144MW NDP1 data centre, the NCC submarine cable between Singapore and Batam and the Citra Connect terrestrial fibre network.

About Nongsa Digital Park

Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) is Indonesia’s premier digital investment destination, strategically located within the Nongsa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Batam. Covering 188.04 hectares, NDP offers a future-ready platform for companies seeking to expand across Southeast Asia through world-class digital infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and seamless regional connectivity.

Purpose-built to support the digital economy, NDP integrates hyperscale data centers, digital and creative industries, technology education, hospitality, marinas, resorts, and recreational facilities into a single ecosystem. This Work, Learn, Live, and Play environment enables businesses to innovate, attract talent, and scale efficiently.

Positioned at the crossroads of Indonesia and Singapore, Nongsa Digital Park provides investors with access to a growing digital market, a skilled talent pipeline, competitive operating advantages, and a supportive investment ecosystem. More than a business location, NDP is a strategic gateway for long-term growth, digital innovation, and sustainable investment in one of Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies.

Follow NDP on: https://linktr.ee/nongsadigitalpark