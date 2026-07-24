Banyan Group Residences Unveils Exclusive Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna at Laguna Phuket

A limited collection of eight beachfront townhomes offers a rare opportunity to own directly on Bang Tao Beach.



PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 – Banyan Group Residences has unveiled Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna, a collection of just eight beachfront townhomes within Laguna Phuket. Positioned directly on Bang Tao Beach, the development offers a rare opportunity to own a branded residence on one of Phuket’s most sought-after stretches of coastline.

Inspired by a “Coastal Biophilia” design philosophy, the architecture connects each residence closely to its beachfront setting. Curved building lines echo wave motion, while slatted timber cladding and trellis screening reference sand and shifting coastal light. Floor-to-ceiling glazing along ocean-facing elevations frames sweeping Andaman Sea views, and each residence’s private rooftop infinity pool and terrace are oriented west to capture the sunset.

Each four-bedroom, four-level townhome draws on Southern Thailand’s traditional architecture, with layered thresholds and vertical timber lines. The principal living and dining spaces occupy the upper level behind full-height glazing which opens out fully to allow breathtaking seaviews.

A private lift connects all floors, and each unit includes a ground-floor garden terrace. The master suite occupies its own floor, with a walk-in closet, reading room and ensuite bathroom opening to a private courtyard, finished throughout with premium appliances.

Bang Tao Beach: An Absolute Beachfront Address

Varuna sits directly on Bang Tao Beach on one of the few remaining absolute beachfront sites within Laguna Phuket.

Laguna Phuket spans over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and five kilometres of coastline. Residents have access to the Laguna Golf Phuket 18-hole course, several spas, extensive dining and the new RAVA Beach Club, with Phuket International Airport nearby.

Ownership Benefits

Ownership unlocks membership of The Sanctuary Club, Banyan Group’s owner programme offering discounts across its properties worldwide, plus complimentary RAVA Beach Club membership with priority facility access, dining discounts and marine sports.

Additional benefits include Laguna Golf membership, 24-hour concierge and professional property management. Through the Laguna Advantage programme, owners also receive one year’s complimentary property management and insurance, one year’s free enrolment at Laguna Phuket’s onsite preschool, discounted fees at selected international schools, and access to medical and wellness benefits.

Banyan Living: A Rental Management Solution

Owners are automatically enrolled in Banyan Living, Banyan Group’s rental management platform, which supports property care, guest servicing and rental distribution while giving owners flexibility in how they use their residence.

With its limited collection of eight townhomes, direct beachfront setting and access to Laguna Phuket’s amenities, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna marks a distinctive addition to Phuket’s luxury residential landscape.

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About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia’s premier integrated resort destination, set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort features six luxury hotels, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, fine dining, luxury spas, and branded residences.

Guests benefit from complimentary shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and access to world-class recreational and wellness facilities. The property division offers a range of residences, apartments, and villas, perfect for those seeking permanent homes or investment opportunities.

About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of Banyan Group, a global leader in luxury hospitality and sustainable development. With over 35 years of experience, Banyan Group Residences has redefined tropical living with iconic residential developments across Thailand and beyond. Its projects seamlessly blend contemporary design, cultural heritage, and a commitment to sustainability, setting a global benchmark for luxury living.

Ownership privileges, memberships and services are subject to applicable terms and conditions, availability, programme rules and change from time to time. Rental participation is optional and no rental return is guaranteed.