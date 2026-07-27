Articura Launches a New Chapter for Sovereign Healthcare AI in Indonesia

Hospitals, clinics, academia and industry join a collaborative ecosystem designed to advance trusted, nationally grounded healthcare AI

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PT Articura Tech Indonesia (“Articura”) today announced the foundation of its Sovereign Healthcare AI Platform, bringing together institutions across clinical care, academia, research and industry to support the responsible development of healthcare AI for Indonesia. The platform connects AI infrastructure, sovereign medical intelligence, clinical applications and healthcare institutions within one integrated environment, enabling participating organizations to identify real-world needs, jointly develop and validate AI capabilities, and translating them into practical applications across hospitals, clinics and other care settings.



Nathan Tirtana (second left) Director of Articura and dr. Adin Nulkhasanah, Sp.S, MARS (second right) President Director of the National Brain Center Hospital (RS PON) sign the Memorandum of Understanding for Medical AI Collaboration, witnessed by Marcella Angeline (left) Commissioner of Articura, and Isaac Sjahrir D. Jenie (right), Chairman of the National AI Healthcare Working Group, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

Articura is beginning this journey through memoranda of understanding with five organizations representing complementary parts of the healthcare innovation ecosystem. The network starts with Rumah Sakit Pusat Otak Nasional Prof. Dr. dr. Mahar Mardjono (RSPON), Indonesia’s national referral center for brain and neurological health under the Ministry of Health, and the Faculty of Pharmacy, Universitas Padjadjaran (FF Unpad), one of Indonesia’s leading pharmacy faculties. They are joined by PT AXIS PERIFER SENTRAL, a healthcare provider specializing in pediatric care and pediatric endocrinology, and PT Pragati Klinik Medika (Fokus Medika), a primary healthcare provider offering general medical and dental services. Completing the initial group is Orbiva Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Home Control International Limited (HKEX: 1747), focused on healthcare AI, digital health and AIoT-enabled home healthcare.

Together, these organizations form an initial network spanning national referral care, university research, specialized medicine, frontline primary healthcare and industrial technology. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of key government institutions, including the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, reflecting the relevance of Articura’s initiative to Indonesia’s wider digital-health and data-sovereignty priorities.

Connecting Innovation with Real Healthcare Needs

Each partner strengthens a different part of the innovation cycle. RSPON contributes specialist clinical leadership from Indonesia’s national center of excellence for neurology and neurosurgery, while FF Unpad brings academic, pharmaceutical and research expertise. PT AXIS PERIFER SENTRAL and Fokus Medika keep the platform grounded in the realities of specialized pediatric services and day-to-day primary care. Orbiva, as Articura’s first industrial partner, contributes international experience in healthcare AI, digital health and AIoT-enabled home healthcare, creating a potential bridge between Indonesia’s sovereign clinical AI platform and emerging global smart-health markets.

This combination gives Articura a foundation for understanding needs across different care environments, validating priority use cases and preparing successful solutions for phased implementation at scale: clinical experience informs research, research supports new AI capabilities, and validated capabilities are translated into applications for healthcare professionals and institutions.

From Existing Capabilities to an Expanding Platform

Articura’s existing AI infrastructure and modular clinical software provide the platform’s initial capabilities. Its purpose-built systems include Articura Max for large hospitals, Articura Edge for regional healthcare facilities and Articura Mini for clinics, adapted to different levels of the healthcare system. Articura has also developed capabilities supporting clinical documentation, clinical decision support, hospital operational improvement and remote health monitoring, giving participating institutions tangible starting points to explore, test and validate healthcare AI.

Throughout this process, Articura places clinical safety, human oversight and data sovereignty at the center of its approach, ensuring that healthcare institutions benefit from advanced AI while Indonesian healthcare data remains under Indonesian control.

“Our collaboration with RSPON goes beyond technology implementation. It is also a joint research initiative to ensure that AI is rigorously tested and delivers real value for healthcare services in Indonesia—from clinical documentation and drug-interaction screening to hospital operational efficiency. We hope this marks the beginning of an AI-driven transformation in which technology streamlines operations and gives doctors more time to care for their patients,” said Nathan Tirtana, Director of PT Articura Tech Indonesia.

“By leveraging real-world clinical insights from RSPON, the AI can be continuously refined, while the hospital gains valuable input to improve service quality and strengthen the development of healthcare professionals, including the Medical Specialist Residency Program. Our ultimate objective is simple: a faster, more efficient care journey that enables physicians to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for patients,” said dr. Adin Nulkhasanah, Sp.S, MARS, President Director of RSPON.

Establishing a National AI Healthcare Lab

As the next major step, Articura plans to establish the National AI Healthcare Lab as a collaborative center for the platform: a living demonstration, validation, innovation and education environment where healthcare professionals, researchers, institutions and technology partners can jointly develop new AI models, validate healthcare use cases, support research and professional education, and translate promising ideas into clinically relevant applications. The Lab is intended to become a focal point for Indonesia’s emerging sovereign healthcare AI community.

These initial collaborations mark the beginning of Articura’s long-term effort to build a healthcare AI platform rooted in Indonesian clinical realities, strengthened by national expertise and connected to international innovation: healthcare intelligence developed for Indonesia, controlled by Indonesia and capable of creating value beyond its borders.

About Articura

PT Articura Tech Indonesia is building Indonesia’s Sovereign Healthcare AI Platform, an integrated national environment connecting healthcare institutions, clinical expertise, research, AI infrastructure, sovereign medical intelligence and real-world applications. Articura’s purpose-built AI systems and modular clinical software provide the platform’s initial capabilities and a practical basis for institutional collaboration. Through its planned National AI Healthcare Lab and expanding network of healthcare, academic and industry partners, Articura aims to enable the continuous development, validation and responsible deployment of trusted, doctor-centric and data-sovereign healthcare AI. Articura’s mission is to provide a shared foundation upon which Indonesia’s healthcare AI ecosystem can innovate, collaborate and grow.

About Orbiva Limited

Orbiva Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Home Control International Limited (HKEX: 1747) and serves as the Group’s strategic platform for healthcare AI and digital health, with a focus on AIoT-enabled home healthcare solutions. As Articura’s first industrial partner, Orbiva will explore collaboration in localised healthcare AI capabilities, hospital AI applications, primary-care data capabilities and remote health-monitoring solutions in Indonesia.