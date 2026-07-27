Sharon AI to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sharon AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHAZ) and its subsidiaries (“Sharon AI”), a leading Australian Neocloud, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2026, followed by a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.



Sharon AI (NASDAQ: SHAZ)

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6, 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Use this link

U.S. Dial-in: 888-506-0062

International Dial-in: 973-528-0011

Conference ID: 376509

A replay of the webcast will be available at sharonai.com/investors following the event.

About Sharon AI

Sharon AI is a leading Australian Neocloud delivering high-performance computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence workloads. Through its AI Cloud platform and GPU/CPU compute infrastructure, Sharon AI is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com .

Disclosure Information

Sharon AI primarily uses its Investor Relations page ( https://sharonai.com/investors/ ) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The Company also notes that, at times, it uses other communication mediums including, but not limited to, its X account (sharon__ai) and/or LinkedIn account (sharon-AI) to disseminate information about the Company, and can be additional sources of information outside press releases, regulatory filings with the SEC and any other conference calls, webcasts, investor days, etc. that the company may hold.

Contacts

Media

media@sharonai.com

Investors

investors@sharonai.com