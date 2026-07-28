Focus Graphite Achieves up to 98.7% Carbon Concentrate Through Mechanical Processing and Activates Downstream Qualification Platform

Eight-tonne pilot produces approximately 850 kg of high-grade graphite concentrate for customer testing, advanced product development and potential strategic partnerships and offtake



Highlights

Premium Mechanical Concentrate: Eight tonnes of Lac Knife ore were processed into approximately 850 kg of concentrate grading up to 98.7% carbon using conventional mechanical concentration methods alone, without chemical or thermal purification.

Eight tonnes of Lac Knife ore were processed into approximately 850 kg of concentrate grading up to 98.7% carbon using conventional mechanical concentration methods alone, without chemical or thermal purification. High-Grade Pilot Feed: The pilot feed had an average head grade of 18.9% total carbon, demonstrating the naturally high-grade character Lac Knife material.

The pilot feed had an average head grade of 18.9% total carbon, demonstrating the naturally high-grade character Lac Knife material. Flowsheet Confirmed: The pilot program confirmed the previously developed Lac Knife process flowsheet, with optimization focused on increasing concentrate grade within the finer fractions while preserving the integrity and value of the larger flake fractions.

The pilot program confirmed the previously developed Lac Knife process flowsheet, with optimization focused on increasing concentrate grade within the finer fractions while preserving the integrity and value of the larger flake fractions. Qualification Platform Activated: Qualification-scale material has been produced and is now being allocated to purification, battery-material and specialty graphite programs intended to support customer evaluation, product validation and potential partnership and offtake pathways across unmanned systems, defence, energy storage and industrial markets.

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2026) – Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (“Focus” or the “Company“), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the completion of its eight-tonne Pilot Processing Program (the “Program“) using ore from its 100%-owned Lac Knife Graphite Project (“Lac Knife” or the “Project“), located near Fermont, Quebec. The Program was completed by SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS“) and was previously announced by the Company (see March 3, 2026 Press Release). To further support downstream product development and customer evaluation demand, the Company expanded the Program from the originally planned six tonnes to approximately eight tonnes of Lac Knife ore.

The pilot feed had an average head grade of 18.9% total carbon (C), as determined by LECO analysis. Preliminary results from the Program produced approximately 850 kilograms of premium graphite concentrate grading between 95.0% and 98.7% C by Loss on Ignition (“LOI“) across the concentrate size fractions. These results were achieved using mechanical concentration methods alone, without chemical or thermal purification.

The preliminary results are consistent with, and further validate, the conventional process flowsheet developed through the Company’s earlier SGS pilot program, which formed the basis of the 2023 Feasibility Study Update. That work demonstrated an average graphite concentrate grade of 97.8% carbon at 90.7% total graphite recovery, providing the technical foundation for the Lac Knife Project’s planned commercial operation.

The Program also produced a qualification-scale inventory of representative graphite concentrate for downstream product development and customer evaluation while confirming the previously developed Lac Knife process flowsheet. Mechanical optimization remains ongoing to further improve concentrate grades within the finer fractions while preserving the integrity and value of the larger flake fractions.

High Grade Changes the Processing Equation

Producing concentrate grading up to 98.7% C through mechanical concentration alone provides Focus with a premium starting material before purification. The Company believes these results reflect the inherent grade, mineralogy and quality of Lac Knife ore.

A higher-grade starting material has the potential to reduce downstream processing requirements while expanding the range of high-value graphite products that can be economically pursued.

The results reinforce Lac Knife as the upstream foundation of Focus’s broader mine-to-market graphite platform.

Material in Hand Unlocks Qualification

The approximately 850 kilograms of concentrate produced through the Program is now being prepared and shipped for value-added testing, product development and customer evaluation.

Representative material is the foundation of commercialization. Customers cannot qualify products, optimize processes or evaluate performance without sufficient material for testing. Completion of the Program removes that constraint by providing representative, qualification-scale material for customer evaluation across multiple downstream workstreams.

Lac Knife concentrate is now being allocated to:

High-Purity Graphite: Thermal purification targeting 99.99% C by LOI and chemical purification targeting greater than 99.95% C by LOI.

Thermal purification targeting 99.99% C by LOI and chemical purification targeting greater than 99.95% C by LOI. Battery Anode Materials: Purified micronized graphite powders, spheroidized purified graphite (“ SPG “) and coated spheroidized purified graphite (“ cSPG “), targeting greater than 99.95% C by LOI.

Purified micronized graphite powders, spheroidized purified graphite (“ “) and coated spheroidized purified graphite (“ “), targeting greater than 99.95% C by LOI. Industrial & Specialty Graphite: Expandable and expanded graphite targeting greater than 97% C by LOI.

These programs are intended to generate specification-driven graphite materials for customer evaluation, product validation and commercial development.

A systematic battery materials qualification program is also underway to evaluate Lac Knife-derived materials for conventional battery systems and higher-value lithium-ion applications, including unmanned systems across air, land and maritime domains, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage. The qualification-scale material produced through the Program will support ongoing development initiatives with U.S.-based technology partners, including Charge CCCV LLC (“C4V“) and Forge Nano Inc. (“Forge Nano“), as Focus advances battery anode materials and other high-value graphite products.

Successful downstream testing may support future strategic partnerships, product sales and potential offtake opportunities. There can be no assurance that current testing or evaluation programs will result in commercial agreements.

“The exceptional result is not simply that we achieved a concentrate grading up to 98.7% carbon-it is that we achieved it through a conventional mechanical flowsheet, before chemical or thermal purification even begins,” said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. “Producing a concentrate of this quality through normal processing is unusual and demonstrates the inherent grade, liberation characteristics and mineral quality of Lac Knife. It gives us a premium starting material that may materially improve the downstream processing equation.”

“Commercially, our biggest barrier has never been demand-it was material,” said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President of Corporate Development. “Customers can’t qualify products they can’t test. This Program changes that. We now have approximately 850 kilograms of representative Lac Knife concentrate moving through purification, battery-material development and customer evaluation programs. That’s how resources become products, products become qualified, and qualification creates the opportunity for strategic partnerships and potential offtake. Over the coming months, representative Lac Knife material will be shipped to customers, laboratories and technology partners across multiple international markets, marking an important step in our commercialization strategy.”

As previously announced on December 8, 2025, the Company formalized a funding agreement for up to $14.1 million in non-repayable contributions under Natural Resources Canada’s (“NRCan“) Global Partnerships Initiative (“GPI“). The funding supports Focus’s electrothermal purification demonstration system, which is intended to produce ultra-high-purity graphite and advanced graphite materials in Canada. Representative Lac Knife concentrate produced through the Program will provide feedstock for this government-supported initiative while also supporting the Company’s broader downstream product development and customer evaluation programs.

It should be noted that while results are consistent with expectations, they may not fully represent the variability of the entire deposit. Focus intends to conduct larger scale testing in the future.

The Company will provide further updates as sample shipments, downstream testing and product development activities progress.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining – we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals – reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/focusgraphite

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Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “projected,” “estimated,” and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the interpretation of the preliminary results of the Company’s Pilot Processing Program; the continued optimization of the Lac Knife process flowsheet; the anticipated performance and characteristics of graphite concentrate produced from the Lac Knife Graphite Project; the production of high-purity graphite and value-added graphite materials; the allocation and use of representative graphite concentrate for purification, battery-material development, specialty graphite applications, customer evaluation and product validation programs; the anticipated shipment of representative material to customers, laboratories and technology partners; the advancement of downstream product development initiatives, including collaborations with Charge CCCV LLC (“C4V”), Forge Nano Inc. and other technology partners; the potential development of strategic partnerships, commercial agreements and offtake arrangements; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s electrothermal purification demonstration system supported under Natural Resources Canada’s Global Partnerships Initiative; the future development, construction and operation of the Lac Knife Graphite Project; the Company’s mine-to-market strategy; and the Company’s ability to advance the commercialization of graphite materials and secure the funding, regulatory approvals, permits and commercial arrangements necessary to support its business objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.