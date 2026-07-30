De Beers Group Hosts Desert diamonds Beacon Campaign Launch in Shanghai

Largest category marketing investment in 15 years supports Desert diamonds’ debut in Asia, opening a brilliant new chapter for natural diamonds



SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 – De Beers Group hosted the Desert diamonds Asia launch event in Shanghai on 29th July, marking the official arrival of the Desert diamonds beacon in China, embodying the spirit of “authenticity, individuality and inner radiance”. This is the first new beacon launched by the Group in over a decade. Backed by its largest category marketing investment in 15 years, the campaign champions a renewed perspective for natural diamonds and aims to unite the industry, further underscoring the strategic role of China in shaping future demand for natural diamonds and supporting the industry’s long-term growth.

De Beers Group Desert diamonds Asia launch event in Shanghai.; Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamonds at De Beers Group, delivers an inspiring address in an interactive session with wellness coach Lear Tsui.

First unveiled in 2025 at the JCK Las Vegas Show, the Desert diamonds beacon marks a new chapter in the celebration of natural diamonds. Drawing inspiration from the desert landscapes that echo the ancient desert routes of Dunhuang and the lingering charm of the Silk Road, Desert diamonds pays tribute to the untamed authenticity of natural diamonds, celebrating a spectrum of colours from warm whites to champagne tones and amber hues. Desert diamonds jewellery has been seen on international stages – worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Aryna Sabalenka. By bringing the beacon to China, De Beers Group aims to meet the growing consumer demand for self-reward, emotional gifting, and milestone celebrations — reaffirming the enduring desirability of natural diamonds for a new generation of consumers.

Departing from traditional jewellery marketing, De Beers Group has creatively invited “Real People” to interpret the unique allure of Desert diamonds. These “Real People” are not celebrities or professional models, but pioneering individuals from diverse fields who dare to pursue authenticity and illuminate their individuality through their own stories. They vividly embody the authenticity, individuality and inner radiance that Desert diamonds represent, through their personal journeys. This groundbreaking approach forges a deeper resonance between natural diamonds and genuine emotions, echoing today’s consumer desire for sincere and diverse narratives.

Lynn Serfaty, General Manager, Natural Diamonds, De Beers Group, said, “From red carpets to everyday life, consumers want a natural diamond that tells their personal story – a unique symbol for life’s most precious moments. Following its global success, we are confident in bringing Desert diamonds, a natural inspiration from the desert to China.”

She added: “Our research shows that Desert diamonds resonate strongly with Chinese consumers: 95% desire to own them, 94% find them distinctive, and 96% consider them innovative. Consumers increasingly see jewellery as a key expression of emotional connection and self-affirmation. The authenticity, individuality and inner radiance they seek are the soul of Desert diamonds. I’m delighted to see the industry is uniting to reignite passion for natural diamonds and shape a brilliant future.”

Desert diamond “Real People” features stand-up comedian Liu Yang, Peking Opera performer Guo Yu’ang, racing driver Shi Wei, and wellness coach Lear Tsui.

Departing from conventional advertising fronted by celebrities, De Beers Group has for the first time selected four “Real People” through authentic storytelling, breaking away from the traditional celebrity endorsement model. Each of them interprets the campaign’s theme — “Authenticity” — through their unique life stories: embracing every mark of life with truth, the singular stance of being born one of a kind, and the brilliant light that shines from deep within.

In China, consumers are increasingly drawn to jewellery that is authentic, rare, and everlasting — a clear shift toward self-expression through pieces that reflect authenticity, individuality, and inner radiance. De Beers Group observes that today’s consumers seek not only the timelessness of natural diamonds but also designs that are distinctive, personal, and value-driven — Desert diamonds perfectly embodies this exceptional realm of effortless refinement.

Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang and TSL | Tse Sui Luen present exquisite jewellery designs inspired by the colours and spirit of the desert landscape.

Leading retailers Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang and TSL | Tse Sui Luen, which are the strategic partners of the Desert diamonds campaign, have been developing collections that showcase the desert-inspired palette, underscoring the industry’s strong confidence in the campaign. The retailers will debut their Desert diamonds jewellery collections at the launch and lend their firm support to the campaign in future marketing initiatives.

Created to resonate with a new generation, this campaign targets young consumers through a holistic media and digital strategy. Today’s young consumers are proudly embracing tradition, finding meaning in their cultural roots. The creative storytelling parallels each diamond’s natural journey with the wearer’s own path, allowing the authenticity, individuality and inner radiance of Desert diamonds to strike a chord, and reinforcing that every Desert diamond and every individual is one of a kind. This narrative also echoes a timeless legacy of diamonds as the indestructible stone, a symbol of resilience and everlasting brilliance, and qualities this generation deeply admires. The campaign will steadily ramp up marketing investment, harnessing robust media and social influence to establish Desert Diamonds as the preferred choice of discerning consumers.

Beyond engaging consumers and retailers, the Desert diamonds campaign supports national efforts to drive quality consumption and product innovation. It aligns with the Shopping in China initiative, which promotes high-quality goods with strong provenance, traceability and sustainability. De Beers Group is leveraging the launch to drive natural diamond category education in China and champion premium natural diamond jewellery. With a focus on brand building, quality assurance, product innovation and sustainable development, Desert diamonds provides Chinese consumers with a trustworthy, high-quality choice, supporting the high-quality development of China’s consumer market and the initiative’s goal of stimulating domestic consumption.

Building on its global momentum, Desert diamonds has become a powerful cultural phenomenon. In the U.S., it has captured attention on red carpets and through high-profile celebrity engagements, with warm-toned diamonds growing increasingly visible across fashion, music, and entertainment. Retailers who took part in the initial U.S. campaign reported higher foot traffic and a surge in enquiries tied to life milestones – clear signs of growing consumer desire for these naturally warm diamonds at life’s defining moments. By drawing a parallel to the wearer’s own journey, the campaign positions Desert diamonds not just as gems, but as emotional keepsakes rooted in the earth and elegant symbols of true individuality and enduring meaning.

Please follow the official accounts to find more information regarding Desert diamonds.

De Beers Group Official Website www.debeersgroup.com

Natural Diamond Instagram Page：@ADiamondisForeverhk

Hashtag: #Naturaldiamonds #Diamonds #DeBeersGroup #Desertdiamonds #ADiamondisForever

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.