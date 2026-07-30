Two Thai Institutions Take Muay Thai Beyond the Ring with a Standout Culture-Meets-Fashion Collaboration

Where the spirit of Muay Thai meets nearly eight decades of retail heritage: a limited-edition bag available from 1 July 2026 at participating Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 – Two established Thai institutions have come together on a collaboration that invites travellers to carry an expression of Thai culture with them. Central Department Store, under Central Retail, one of Thailand’s established department store names, and Rajadamnern Stadium, a historic cultural landmark in Thailand and a home of Muay Thai, have launched the Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag. The bag is available from 1 July to 31 October 2026, or while stocks last.

Its distinction lies in how the bag brings their stories together.



The limited-edition bag reimagines Muay Thai in contemporary form, bringing together the signatures of both institutions for shoppers and travellers around the world to experience and own.

Central Department Store revives the classic logo it used between 1947 and 1973, marking a return to the heritage and legacy of the store’s founding era.

revives the classic logo it used between 1947 and 1973, marking a return to the heritage and legacy of the store’s founding era. Rajadamnern Stadium brings the Yant Paed Tidt (Eight-Direction Yantra) , a sacred symbol traditionally associated with protection, courage and strength from every direction — qualities that echo the heart of Muay Thai.

brings the , a sacred symbol traditionally associated with protection, courage and strength from every direction — qualities that echo the heart of Muay Thai. Central Department Store’s red meets Rajadamnern Stadium’s signature blue , uniting both identities in one design.

meets , uniting both identities in one design. The choice of a reusable fabric tote reflects Central Department Store’s commitment to more considered material choices.

Take Home a Distinctive Thai Collaboration .

Free with a qualifying purchase between 1 July and 31 October 2026, or while stocks last:

Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag Red version : Free with a purchase of 15,000 Baht or more at nine participating Central stores: CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, Central Bangrak, Central Rama 9, Central Phuket, Central Patong, CentralFestival Samui, CentralFestival Chiangmai, Central Udonthani and Central Pattaya Beach.

: Free with a purchase of at nine participating Central stores: CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, Central Bangrak, Central Rama 9, Central Phuket, Central Patong, CentralFestival Samui, CentralFestival Chiangmai, Central Udonthani and Central Pattaya Beach. Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag White version: Free with a purchase of 20,000 Baht or more at Central Chidlom.

Take Home the Special-Edition Bag for 990 Baht

The Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag Red version is available for purchase from 25 July 2026 at 23 participating Central stores: Central Chidlom, CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, Central Ladprao, Central Pinklao, Central Bangna, Central EastVille, Central Silom Complex, Central Rama 2, Central Rama 3, Central Chaengwattana, Central Ramindra, CentralPlaza WestGate, Central Future Park Rangsit, CENTRAL @ Megabangna, Central Nakhon Pathom, Central Fashion Island, CentralFestival Samui, Central Phuket, CentralFestival Hadyai, CentralFestival Pattaya Beach, CentralFestival Chiangmai, Central Khonkaen and Central Udonthani.

Central Chidlom, CENTRAL @ centralwOrld, Central Ladprao, Central Pinklao, Central Bangna, Central EastVille, Central Silom Complex, Central Rama 2, Central Rama 3, Central Chaengwattana, Central Ramindra, CentralPlaza WestGate, Central Future Park Rangsit, CENTRAL @ Megabangna, Central Nakhon Pathom, Central Fashion Island, CentralFestival Samui, Central Phuket, CentralFestival Hadyai, CentralFestival Pattaya Beach, CentralFestival Chiangmai, Central Khonkaen and Central Udonthani. The Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag Red and White versions are available for purchase from 1 July 2026 at the Rajadamnern Stadium Official Store.

Something worth taking home

For shoppers, it is more than a bag. It brings together the spirit of Muay Thai spirit and Thailand’s retail heritage, created by two celebrated Thai institutions and created for travelers to carry home. The collaboration is recognise by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), whose tourism direction places greater emphasis on quality experiences and sustainable value creation. By drawing on Thailand’s cultural strengths — from Muay Thai and Thai cuisine to locally rooted products and destinations — TAT seeks to create lasting value for travellers and Thailand’s tourism sector alike.

Learn more:

For Central Department Store’s special activities and offers, follow Facebook: Central Department Store and Instagram: Central Department Store

and Instagram: For tourist privileges and services, visit: www.central.co.th/en/tourist

For the latest from Rajadamnern Stadium, follow Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: Rajadamnern Stadium.

For Muay Thai tickets, visit: rajadamnern.com

Hashtag: #CentralDepartmentStore #RajadamnernStadium #MuayThai

https://www.central.co.th/en/tourist

https://www.facebook.com/CentralDepartmentStore/

https://www.instagram.com/centraldepartmentstore/?hl=en

https://rajadamnern.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Central Retail

Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited (“the Company” or “Central Retail”) is the leading Multi-Format, Multi-Category, Omnichannel Retail and Wholesale platform in Thailand and Vietnam. The Company has a network of 3,777 stores (as of 31 March 2026) such as department stores, specialty stores, supermarket, hypermarket, wholesale, and retail plaza. Central Retail’s business is organized into 4 operating segments based on business units; (1) Food, which focuses on groceries and items including products and services for both people and pets under portfolio of retail and wholesale banners, for example, TOPS, TOPS FOOD HALL, TOPS FINE FOOD, TOPS DAILY, TOPS CARE and GO WHOLESALE in Thailand and Big C / GO! hypermarket, Tops Market Vietnam, go! and Lan Chi Mart in Vietnam; (2) Hardline, which focuses on electronics, home improvement, stationery, office equipment, book, and e-Book under portfolio of retail banners, for example, Thaiwatsadu, Thaiwatsadu x BnB home, Auto1, Power Buy, OfficeMate, B2S, Meb, and Nguyen Kim; (3) Fashion, which focuses on apparel and accessories under portfolio of retail banners, for example, Central Department Store, Robinson Department Store, Supersports, and Central Marketing Group; (4) Property, which focuses on leasing retail property to third parties and to its own stores at retail plazas, for example, Robinson Lifestyle, Tops Plaza, and Big C / GO! mall Vietnam. As of 31 March 2026, Central Retail has a presence in 2 countries: comprising of 63 provinces in Thailand and 26 provinces in Vietnam.

Rajadamnern Stadium is the world’s first Muay Thai stadium. It remains the birthplace of Muay Thai’s official ranking system and championship belt, and a living arena where every fight night begins with a ritual dance honouring teachers, discipline and history through an immersive experience.

About Both Partners

Central Department Store stands as the country’s foremost department store and the curated retail lifestyle destination, bringing together trend setting, high-quality and unique assortment, lifestyle experiences, and world-class services that inspire customers. With branches across Thailand, Central Department Store offers a comprehensive retail universe spanning beauty, fashion, watches and jewellery, mom and kids, home, bedding, small appliances, and elevated services designed to make every visit more than a shopping trip with stores across Thailand’s major tourist cities.