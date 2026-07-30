U.S. Embassy, Lao Ministry of Education Sign Agreement on English Language Education

On 29 July, the U.S. Embassy in Laos and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for implementing the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) and English Language Fellow (ELF) programs during the 2026-2028 academic years.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Michelle Y. Outlaw and MoES Director General for International Cooperation Sengsaden Bounlavong signed the agreement, which aims to expand access to quality English instruction and strengthen the capacity of Lao teachers and students at schools, universities, teacher training colleges, and technical and vocational institutions nationwide. MoES Deputy Minister Kingmano Phommahaxay attended as an official witness.

Following the signing, Chargé d’Affaires Outlaw highlighted the importance of English as a practical skill that creates opportunities in higher education, tourism, science, and technology.

“English is also the lifeblood of international business. It empowers people to connect with the largest, strongest, and most dynamic economy in the world, the United States,” she said. “By renewing our joint commitment to English language instruction in Laos, we are helping equip students and educators with the communication skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce, engage with U.S. businesses, and contribute further to economic growth.”

Outlaw added that access to high-quality training and hands-on learning opportunities helps teachers and students achieve academic success and prepare for future careers, noting that investment in educators and learners creates lasting benefits beyond the classroom.

The agreement comes as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence and the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Laos Comprehensive Partnership.

The U.S. Embassy in Vientiane has long partnered with MoES to strengthen English language teaching across Laos. Through the Fulbright ETA and English Language Fellow programs, American educators work alongside Lao teachers to improve classroom instruction and introduce effective teaching practices.

Under the new MOU, the United States will support up to 12 ETAs and five ELFs at educational institutions in Vientiane Capital, as well as Savannakhet, Champasak, and Luang Prabang provinces, during the 2026-2028 academic years.

Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by the U.S. Embassy in Laos. Views and information presented are those of the contributing organization.