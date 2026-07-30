WRISE Group Unveils WRISE AI Labs and Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Wu as Group Chief Scientist to Accelerate AI-Native Wealth Management

WRISE’s initial HKD30 million investment accelerates WRISE AI Labs while the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Wu as Group Chief Scientist and a strategic collaboration with Panorama reinforces the Group’s long-term AI-native wealth management strategy



HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 – WRISE Group (“WRISE”), one of Asia’s fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, today unveiled WRISE AI Labs, with the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Wu as Group Chief Scientist. It also committed an initial investment of HKD30 million to accelerate the development of AI-native wealth management capabilities.

These efforts represent an important step in WRISE’s long-term artificial intelligence (“AI”) strategy and reflect the Group’s commitment to transforming wealth management through strategic and technical leadership, technology innovation and deep industry expertise.

Launching WRISE AI Vision: Human-Led. AI-Scaled. Future-Ready

Across the industry, firms are accelerating AI investments to improve productivity, deliver more personalised client experiences and unlock new growth opportunities.

83% of family offices globally have already identified AI as a top strategic focus within the next five years[1], and 74% are expecting to increase their AI investments over the next three years[2]. Performance improvement and operational efficiencies continue to encourage firms to embed AI into aspects of client management and operations[3].

Under the guiding vision of “Human-Led. AI-Scaled. Future-Ready.”, WRISE AI Labs is a strategic innovation platform to explore and advance practical AI applications for WRISE Group. The initiative will focus on areas including AI-powered client servicing experience, intelligent automation, relationship manager empowerment, advanced analytics, digital intelligence platforms and next-generation client engagement.

Unlike many AI initiatives that focus primarily on technology deployment, WRISE AI Labs adopts a platform-based approach, developing AI capabilities that can be deployed across multiple business functions. Each initiative will be guided by clear objectives and measurable outcomes to ensure AI delivers meaningful business value.

Strategic and Technical Leadership to Drive AI-Native Wealth Management

The appointment of Dr. Wu as Group Chief Scientist is central to this strategy. Dr. Wu will work closely with WRISE’s leadership team to shape the Group’s AI roadmap and provide strategic and technical leadership for the WRISE AI Labs initiative.

WRISE has partnered with Dr. Wu and Guangzhou Panorama Intelligent Technology Investment Co., Ltd. (‘Panorama’), a state-backed investment vehicle aligned with Guangzhou’s technology strategy. This collaboration aims to combine its wealth management expertise with advanced AI capabilities. It reflects the Group’s belief that the future of wealth management will be shaped by the combination of business and technical leadership.

As part of the partnership, WRISE will commit an initial investment of HKD30 million to accelerate the development of WRISE AI Labs and early-stage AI applications across the WRISE Group. The investment reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to building practical, scalable and AI-native capabilities that create measurable business value.

The announcement follows WRISE’s recent recognition of the AI-Ready Enterprise Initiative: Transformation Enterprise Award at the SGTech Industry Gala 2026, further reinforcing the Group’s progress in building an AI-ready organisation.

Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE Group, said: “AI is set to fundamentally reshape the financial industry — not by replacing human relationships, but by making them more intelligent, responsive and scalable. The launch of the WRISE AI Labs initiative and the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Wu as Group Chief Scientist mark an important milestone in our journey to build a human-led, AI-scaled and future-ready wealth management platform.

Dr. Wu brings deep scientific expertise, entrepreneurial experience and a global technology vision. Together with Panorama and the WRISE leadership team, he will help us translate AI innovation into practical business outcomes — empowering relationship managers, enhancing client engagement and strengthening our long-term growth capabilities.”

Building an AI Innovation Platform for Real Wealth Management Needs

WRISE AI Labs will serve as a bridge between scientific innovation and business applications, developing AI capabilities that enhance productivity, decision-making and client experience across the Group.

Dr. Jeffrey Wu, Group Chief Scientist of WRISE Group, said: “The future of enterprises will be AI-native, with intelligence embedded into decision-making, operations and client engagement. Wealth management is fundamentally relationship-driven, making it an ideal environment for responsible AI to enhance advisor capabilities rather than replace them.

I am excited to join WRISE Group and work with its leadership team to advance the WRISE AI Labs initiative. Our goal is to combine scientific thinking, AI capabilities and real wealth management scenarios to develop practical solutions that improve efficiency, support better decisions and create sustainable value for clients and stakeholders.”

Dr. Wu is a leading AI strategist, cross-disciplinary technology entrepreneur and innovation leader with extensive experience in enterprise AI transformation, digital transformation, data intelligence and emerging technologies. He is Chairman of XALL Technology Investment Group. He also serves as Founder & CEO of Guangzhou Panorama Intelligent Technology Investment Co., Ltd. (“Panorama”). In addition, he is Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Zhongke Shiyun and a Distinguished Research Fellow at the Suzhou Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. With extensive experience across Australia and China, Dr. Wu previously served as APAC Technical Director for IBM Watson Analytics in Australia, where he led enterprise AI and data intelligence initiatives across the region. He holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Looking ahead, WRISE intends to leverage selected AI capabilities developed through WRISE AI Labs to support new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and future digital growth initiatives.

Disclaimer

This press release is for general information only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation of any financial products or services in any jurisdiction. Products and services (if any) are provided only by appropriately licensed WRISE group entities in the relevant jurisdiction and are subject to applicable laws and regulations.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WRISE Group

WRISE is one of Asia’s fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chengdu, Wuxi, Taipei and Bangkok, WRISE is home to one of the largest networks of independent qualified advisors. With over 600 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today’s financial landscape.

WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong), and affiliates including WeWrise Services.