1win Essence II Brings Together Top Dota 2 Teams as Tournament Gets Underway

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 – The second edition of 1win Essence, the international online Dota 2 tournament series organized by 1win, is now underway, bringing together 10 internationally recognized teams from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

Running through August 5, the tournament reflects 1win’s commitment to supporting the global eSports movement by creating opportunities for top organizations to compete and engage with fans worldwide.

Building on the inaugural edition, 1win Essence II features a refined competitive format designed to deliver a more streamlined experience for participating teams and viewers. This year’s lineup includes BetBoom Team, Team Liquid, Team Falcons, 1win Team, Nigma Galaxy, MOUZ, GamerLegion, LGD Gaming, Vici Gaming, and OG.

The tournament opened with a round-robin group stage, where teams were divided into two groups of five competing in best-of-two series. The competition will continue with double-elimination playoffs before concluding with the Grand Final on August 5.

As matches continue throughout the week, 1win Essence II highlights 1win’s broader commitment to supporting competitive gaming and fostering opportunities for players, organizations, creators, and esports communities around the world.

Tournament updates are available via the official 1win Essence Telegram channel, while matches are being streamed live on w.tv.

Hashtag: #1win

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About 1win Essence

1win Essence is a global online Dota 2 tournament. Organized by 1win, the competition combines elite-level gameplay, substantial prize pools, and professional broadcasts, offering fans high-quality Dota 2 action throughout the season.