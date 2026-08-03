Hualien Summer Fun ONE PIECE: Every Stop is a Unique Hualien Adventure

HUALIEN, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time ever, the Hualien County Government has launched a crossover collaboration with the globally ultra-popular IP, ONE PIECE! The massive 15-meter-long Thousand Sunny has officially set sail for Liyu Lake in Shoufeng Township, becoming the biggest highlight of the event. Making a simultaneous debut are six all-new classic character installations, which are placed in combination with Hualien’s diverse local features:

Usopp at Hualien Railway Station, echoing the imagery of a new adventure setting off.

at Hualien Railway Station, echoing the imagery of a new adventure setting off. Zoro at the century-old General’s House (Chiang Chün Fu). Fusing Japanese architecture with cultural heritage, the site echoes the perseverance and conviction represented by Zoro.

at the century-old General’s House (Chiang Chün Fu). Fusing Japanese architecture with cultural heritage, the site echoes the perseverance and conviction represented by Zoro. Luffy at the bustling Dongdamen Night Market. Gathering Hualien’s local delicacies, it is a crucial hub for travelers to experience local flavors—something the food-loving Luffy could never miss.

at the bustling Dongdamen Night Market. Gathering Hualien’s local delicacies, it is a crucial hub for travelers to experience local flavors—something the food-loving Luffy could never miss. Sanji at Sunrise Square. Boasting views of Hualien Fishing Harbor, it presents a rich marine culture and fresh ingredients, echoing Sanji’s vitality and passion.

at Sunrise Square. Boasting views of Hualien Fishing Harbor, it presents a rich marine culture and fresh ingredients, echoing Sanji’s vitality and passion. Nami at Zhikaxuan Forest Park. Surrounded by lush greenery and ecological landscapes, the park provides a space for families to relax and experience nature.

at Zhikaxuan Forest Park. Surrounded by lush greenery and ecological landscapes, the park provides a space for families to relax and experience nature. Chopper at the event’s main venue, Liyu Lake in Shoufeng Township. Famous for its stunning lake and mountain scenery, the area offers a tourism atmosphere that is both for sightseeing and therapeutic healing, perfectly echoing Chopper’s character traits!

The Hualien County Government stated that the event will run until August 20. In addition to a stamp rally mission, the nighttime will feature spectacular water and light shows, starry sky fireworks displays, and world-class fire dance performances!