Singapore Institute of Management Partners with Peak Energy to Deploy Onsite Solar, Advancing Its Green Energy Drive

14-year power purchase agreement will cut SIM’s energy rates by more than 45% while delivering approximately 1,100 MWh of solar energy annually to its Clementi Road campus



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), one of Singapore’s leading private, not-for-profit education and lifelong learning institutions, has signed a long-term solar agreement with Peak Energy, a clean-energy platform that develops, owns and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Peak Energy will design, finance, build, own and operate an approximately 900 kWp onsite solar installation at SIM’s campus on Clementi Road, Singapore. The system is expected to generate approximately 1,100 MWh of clean energy annually, with SIM securing solar power at a rate at least 45% lower than SIM’s prevailing electricity prices.

The project is structured as a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA), under which SIM will purchase solar power generated onsite at a competitive rate, with no upfront capital investment required. Peak Energy will retain responsibility for the installation, ongoing operations and maintenance of the system throughout the contract term.

Businesses and institutions in Singapore are facing some of the most expensive power prices in the region, a position under further strain from rapid growth in data centers and AI-driven electricity demand across the region. That pressure has been compounded by the country’s heavy reliance on imported gas for power generation, with recent disruption to global LNG supply linked to the conflict in Iran adding further volatility to energy prices. Against this backdrop of structurally rising and increasingly unpredictable energy costs, SIM’s move to lock in a long-term solar agreement offers a rare source of price certainty, in addition to SIM seeing it as a source of green and renewable energy as part of its sustainability drive.

The agreement reflects a broader shift among Singapore’s education and institutional operators to reduce exposure to grid electricity and lower their environmental footprint, as onsite solar becomes an increasingly viable option for campuses with substantial rooftop capacity.

“Sustainability is increasingly part of how we think and operate, and how we prepare our learners for the future. This agreement is a discernable step in that direction: bringing onsite solar to our Clementi Road campus reduces our environmental footprint and helps us play a part in Singapore’s sustainability drive. We are pleased to partner with Peak Energy on this journey,” said Vincent Siow, Senior Lead/M&E – Campus Infra & Services, Singapore Institute of Management.

“This partnership reflects the growing recognition Peak Energy has built in Singapore, both on the technical delivery side and in the financial strength we bring to long-term energy infrastructure. At a time when energy markets remain unbalanced and costs unpredictable, we’re able to give an institution like SIM a clear, structural way to unlock significant cost savings while securing reliable power for the long term,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.

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About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With over 300 MW of operating assets and 2 GW worth of projects in development, Peak Energy is the fastest growing renewable energy developer with a portfolio spanning Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. With activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models – including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications – Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximatively USD 88 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

About Singapore Institute of Management (SIM)

Founded in 1964, the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is one of Singapore’s leading private, not-for-profit education and lifelong learning institutions. From its campus on Clementi Road, SIM provides a broad range of higher education and professional development programmes, partnering with reputable universities to offer internationally recognised qualifications across business, technology, and the social sciences. Guided by its not-for-profit mission, SIM is committed to preparing learners for a changing world and to operating its campus responsibly and sustainably. For more information, please visit www.sim.edu.sg.