Premium European Products Strengthens Malaysia Market Presence Through MIFB 2026 and B2B Dinners

Building on the success of its previous editions, this year’s participation further reinforced the campaign’s role in connecting Greek and Latvian producers with key players in Malaysia. Alongside the trade fair showcase, Premium European Products hosted for third year Business-to-Business (B2B) Dinners, bringing together stakeholders, importers and retailers for business matching, market insights and discussions on the growing demand for premium European products. Held ahead of Malaysia’s National Day period, the event also created timely opportunities for restaurants, cafés, hotels and foodservice operators to explore how Premium European Products can be incorporated into locally inspired menus.

Throughout the three-day showcase at MIFB and B2B dinners, visitors and guests had the opportunity to discover a curated selection of premium Greek and Latvian products. The Greek showcase featured a range of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products including Cretan PDO Graviera cheese, PDO green table olives of Konservolia variety, PDO Cretan extra virgin olive oils from Koroneiki variety, PDO Corinthian Raisins Vostitsa, PDO Masticha Chios resins, and PDO Krokos Kozanis saffron.

The Latvian showcase complemented this with a premium selection of dairy products, high-quality cheese snacks, fine chocolate and confectionery, and handcrafted dried fruits. Together, these products reflected the quality, authenticity and versatility of European food and beverage offerings, while demonstrating strong potential for Malaysia’s retail, hospitality and foodservice sectors.

Beyond their European heritage, the products also demonstrated strong relevance to Malaysian tastes and cooking styles. Long threads of Krokos Kozanis saffron, blue-black small Vostitsa dried raisins and Latvian sweetness dried fruits can be incorporated into rice-based dishes such as briyani, nasi minyak and festive rice preparations, adding their natural distinctive aroma, colour and flavours. Olive oils and table olives with their rich flavors that differ for every variety can complement grilled seafood, roasted chicken, salads, sambal-based appetisers and modern café dishes, while Graviera cheese with its sweet flavor and subtle spicy notes can be used in pastries, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and fusion snacks. Latvian cream cheese and truffle butter also offer versatile applications for bakery items, spreads, sauces and premium foodservice creations, making them suitable for Malaysian consumers who are increasingly open to elevated yet approachable international flavours.

The successful return of Premium European Products for its third consecutive year reflects growing interest in premium European products and the continued value of business exchange between Greece, Latvia and Malaysia. Through its presence at MIFB and dedicated B2B networking sessions, the campaign continues to support stronger market access, business cooperation and product discovery within Malaysia’s evolving food and beverage landscape.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 –Premium European Products made its return to Malaysia for the third consecutive year at the Malaysian food and beverage trade show. This time round, Premium European Products joined the International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2026, held from 15–17 July 2026.

Hashtag: #PremiumEuropeanProducts

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About Premium European Products:

The “Premium European Products” campaign is a promotional program co-funded by the European Union. It highlights the safety, traceability, and authentic flavours of European agri-food products, supporting their expansion into high-growth international markets like Malaysia.

For more information about the “Premium European Products” campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us at info@premiumeuropeanproducts.eu.

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram Facebook and YouTube , @premiumeuropeanproducts.

About National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS)

Founded by Greece’s leading cooperatives and established by Greek law, ETHEAS is the national coordinating body of Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece. With over 300 member cooperatives representing approximately 80% of Greece’s total agricultural cooperative turnover, ETHEAS aims to foster rural and cooperative development, support and promote its members’ activities domestically and internationally, provide expert opinions on cooperative movement, agricultural production and sector development, supervise the dissemination and promotion of cooperative ideas, and serve and educate its members through studies, research projects, and assignments.

About Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC)

The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) was established in 1995, represents the Latvian dairy processing sector and aims to protect its interests. It consists of 17 members processing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.