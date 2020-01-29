Vientiane To Establish Permanent Organic Farmer’s Market

Vientiane Capital authorities are to establish a permanent location for an organic farmer’s market in Nonghai Village, Hadxaifong District.

The Vientiane organic agriculture group first began selling produce at temporary stalls twice a week at the That Luang esplanade in 2006. The market was then moved to Fa Ngum Park where goods were sold twice per week, with stalls eventually moving to Vientiane Center and ITECC exhibition center.

While the consumer response to organic markets has been extremely positive, the changing location has caused confusion among shoppers.

According to the Vientiane Times, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Dr Lien Thikeo told the media that a permanent market would reduce the problems faced by farmers who currently have to showcase their products at a number of different locations. This has made sales more difficult, as consumers were not always sure of where the organic market may be set up.

The new market will provide farmers with more space and a permanent location for consumers to visit.

Better management of organic farming will ensure higher standards, and a higher quality product, while the new market will allow the government to more closely monitor prices.

Vientiane Times reports that the capital city is home to 17 organic farmers’ groups that work over 175 hectares of land. Over 1,000 tonnes of organic produce is grown and sold per year.