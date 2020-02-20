Vientiane Hosts ASEAN-China Meeting On How To Combat Coronavirus

Foreign ministers from ASEAN Member States and China have gathered in Vientiane today to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Several weeks ago, the 10-nation bloc decided to convene an emergency meeting, hosted by Laos, to share vital information between the countries and China on how to coordinate regional efforts to contain the outbreak.

Under the leadership of Vietnam, after having taken over from Thailand as ASEAN Chair last November, the foreign ministers are holding a special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi are also present in Vientiane to discuss how nations could work more intimately to fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

During his meeting with the ASEAN Secretary-General, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting currently being held sends a positive signal to the world that China and ASEAN countries are fighting the epidemic collaboratively, further strengthening the relations between ASEAN and China.

This is a developing story. Further details will follow.