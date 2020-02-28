Laotian Times Top 5: This Week’s Top Stories

The Laotian Times rounds up the top five biggest news stories of the week. Here are the top five:

5. Fire along the Mekong River

A brushfire raged out of control yesterday along the Mekong River, the second such fire in a matter of weeks.

4. Vang Vieng Sees fewer Visitors amid Drop in Chinese, Korean Tourists

One of Laos’s most iconic tourist towns, Vang Vieng, has witnessed a decrease in the number of visitors in recent weeks amid concerns about Covid-19.

Some visitors have canceled tours as well as accommodation bookings, while employees in the city are taking a break from work amid the fall in visitors.

3. Sang Jiang Temporarily Closed Due to Theft, Not Coronavirus

Reports of an outbreak of the new Coronavirus at Sang Jiang shopping center have been declared fake news.

Sang Jiang shopping mall was closed temporarily as police officers searched for a group of thieves who stole mobile phones and other items from several stalls.

Authorities are calling on all social media users to refrain from sharing fake news and to exercise caution when posting or sharing.

2. Laos Prohibits Vehicles From Crossing Borders Without Road Tax Payment

Laos has announced that it will prohibit vehicle owners who have not paid road tax from crossing the border into other countries.

The move is designed to enforce a new measure that has been introduced to force motorists to pay the annual tax after the government has fallen short of the target set for road tax revenue over the past few years.

1. Vientiane Begins Construction of Expressway No. 1



The Lao capital of Vientiane has begun construction of Vientiane Expressway No. 1, a move that is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The expressway will be 15.3 km, will have two toll payment points, and will carry 75,000 vehicles a day. It is expected to be completed within 24 months.