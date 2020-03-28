Laos Announces Two New Covid-19 Cases: Total Now 8

Laos has announced two more confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus known as Covid-19 in Luang Prabang and Vientiane Capital.

At a press conference held this afternoon, the country announced two more confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8.

The seventh case is a 50-year-old woman in Visoun Village, Luang Prabang. She is the wife of a van driver who fell sick earlier this week.

The eighth confirmed case is an 18-year-old man working for DHL in Donnokkhoum Village, Vientiane Capital, who had contact with the individual confirmed as the country’s third case.