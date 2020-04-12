Laos Confirms 19th Case of Covid-19 Infection

A 21-year-old man from Phonepapao in Vientiane’s Sisattanak District has been confirmed as the country’s 19th case of Covid-19 infection.

The 21-year-old student had stayed in the housing complex where three women have already tested positive for the coronavirus (cases 16, 17, and 18).

Between 29 March and 4 April, the man attended parties held at the housing complex in Nongdouangthong, Sikhottabong District.

On 8 April the man returned to a rental housing complex in Phonepapao, Sisattanak District, where he normally resides.





Medical professionals contacted the man and recommended he be tested for the Covid-19 virus.

The man tested positive on April 11 and is now undergoing treatment at 103 Hospital.

A total of 13 individuals residing at the housing complex where parties were held are now under observation at the hospital.

According to the Task Force, a total of 1,140 people have been tested for the virus in Laos, with 19 showing a positive result.