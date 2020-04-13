Is It Permissible to Have Recreational Gatherings of Under 10 People?

The PM’s Order has strictly forbidden gatherings of over 10 people, except in the case of funeral-related events.

However, this has not stopped a number of Lao from engaging in recreational and leisure activities. Socializing over food and drinks is a favorite pastime among locals, especially as the Pi Mai holiday, when heavy eating and drinking are typically celebrated, begins today.

A recent increase in officially recognized COVID-19 infections in Laos over the past few days appears to suggest that such social gatherings are a primary cause of the continued spread of the virus.

The video above shows police officers putting an end to a small gathering of young adults in Vietnam.

Amid social distancing rules being implemented by the authorities, social media is still abuzz with questions of whether or not it is permissible to engage in these types of activities with groups of under 10 people.

The Lao Public Security TV Facebook Page gave a wise response when asked this particular question. Here is a translation:

“Many people have asked if it’s unlawful to have gatherings at home or engage in water play with groups of under 10 people. If it is deemed that the gathering or water play is of a high-risk nature to the spread of COVID-19, then the authorities will proceed to act strictly according to the law.

NOTE: We ask that everyone be more afraid of the consequences of the COVID-19 disease than the law, for the sake of everyone in society.”