Oudomxay Farmers Face Difficulty Exporting Crops

Farmers in Oudomxay Province are experiencing difficulty selling crops due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Two shipments of 2,593 tons have been exported successfully to China, while a remaining 3,627 tons of unsold surplus produce is left, after accounting for 10 percent of the crop that has gone bad and is no longer viable.

Since 17 May, farmers in Na Mor District, Oudomxay have been able to sell their crops, primarily pumpkins, to Chinese merchants who have recently been permitted to cross the border from China.

Residents of Na Savang and Kuangmy villages, making up some 240 families, plant pumpkins for export to China each year.

Seven Chinese-run companies are managing a further 13 village cooperatives, comprising 700 families, that also grow pumpkins. Together, they have an estimated crop yield of 5,860 tons.