Laos Continues Treatment of Three Remaining Covid-19 Patients

Three patients continue to undergo treatment for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Laos as the country eases lockdown measures.

The Lao National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has stated it hopes the last three cases in the country can be treated and discharged from hospital as soon as possible.

The remaining patients continue to exhibit light symptoms, according to Lao Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Phouthone Meuangpak, who spoke at a press conference in Vientiane on Sunday.

The three active cases include Case 8, an 18-year-old man who has been in hospital since 28 March, Case 10, a 21-year-old woman in hospital since 1 April, and Case 17, a 32-year-old woman who was hospitalized on 11 April.

The patients continue to receive treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital, which was designated as a special hospital for the treatment of Covid-19.

The National Taskforce says the three will be released from hospital if they test negative twice for the virus.

Laos has not confirmed a new case of the Covid-19 coronavirus for 49 consecutive days.

As of Sunday, the country has tested 6,928 suspected cases, with 19 positive cases, and 16 patients have recovered.