All 19 Covid-19 patients in Laos have now recovered from the virus, with the final patient discharged from hospital today.

The final patient, Case 8, was discharged from Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital today following two tests that gave negative results for the coronavirus after remaining in hospital for 74 days.

The patient is now self-isolating at home for a further 14 days.

Case 8, an 18-year-old man in Vientiane Capital, was taken to hospital on 28 March after having contact with Case 3.