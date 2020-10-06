Search Continues for Grandfather Missing Near Resort

The search for a grandfather lost in the forest near the Nam Pien Yorla Pa resort in Vientiane Province is now into its fourth day. Search and rescue personnel including groups of military officers, police officers, rescue workers, village militia, and resort staff have been working around the clock in hopes of locating the man.

Rescue operations include the use of drones with infrared sensors to sweep the area at night.

Rescue dogs on loan from police and military departments have also been used to try to locate the elderly man.

The man, identified as Mr. Phouang, accompanied his family on a trip to the popular Nam Pien Yorla Pa resort in Vientiane Province.

According to a statement made by Nam Pien Yorla Pa, the man visited the resort on 3 October and was separated from his family.

While his family members were enjoying activities, they left him in the care of a 12-year-old girl at the resort’s restaurant. While under the girl’s supervision, the elderly man wandered off.

Authorities are continuing their search, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the resort.