Laos Confirms Over 7,000 Cases of Dengue Fever

Laos has confirmed over 7,321 cases of dengue fever since January, including twelve deaths.

The Lao Ministry of Health has reported that the country has confirmed 7,321 cases of dengue fever this year.

According to a report in the Vientiane Times, the highest number of dengue patients was reported in Vientiane Capital at 1,681, while 847 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, 689 cases in Savannakhet, and 688 cases in Vientiane province.

Twelve deaths included four in Vientiane Capital, two in Bolikhamxay, two in Khammuane, one in Xayaboury, one in Xiengkhouang, one in Savannakhet, and one in Phongsaly, according to report by the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health.

Dengue Fever cases reached over 38,000 in 2019, with 76 deaths.

Lao health authorities are urging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and places of work to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest-growing diseases and one of the most rapidly spreading infectious diseases, with high incidences often seen in Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, and Singapore.