Public Donations Pour in for “Brave Leena”

A fearless young Lao woman, dubbed “Brave Leena,” who became an internet sensation last week for fighting off a thief has received a large number of donations from the public.

Brave Leena has so far received over LAK 50 million in donations from the public.

A video of the young woman went viral last week, depicting her ramming her scooter into the bike of a would-be bag snatcher.

Shortly after the video was released, many people began asking to make donations to the young woman, who suffered injuries from the crash.

The public has so far donated over LAK 50 million to assist Leena with her tuition fees, bike repairs, and as a tribute to her courage.

The incident occurred on Thursday along T4 Road in Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital.

After both the girl and the thief hit the ground, passers-by immediately came to her aid, pinning the thief to the ground until authorities arrived at the scene.

The would-be thief was identified as 24-year-old “Bobby”, from Donkoy Village, Saysettha District, in Vientiane Capital.

Mr. Bobby, who has a history of criminal activity, was arrested on the day of the incident.

Miss. Leena Bounvilay has come forward to thank all the people who made donations for her, and she has asked that no more donations be made because she now has enough to cover all her medical bills.

She intends to forward some of the donated funds to flood victims in Savannakhet Province.