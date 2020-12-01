Vietnam and Laos Resume Commercial Flights

Vietnam and Laos have resumed commercial flights after months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first commercial flight between Hanoi and Vientiane was operated by Vietnam Airlines on the occasion of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh’s visit to Laos from 29-30 November, according to Hanoi Times.

Mr. Minh visited Laos to co-chair the 7th Political Consultation at the Ministerial level with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and to improve the implementation of key joint projects between the two countries.

Vietnam has planned to resume international commercial flights to several Asian countries that significantly contain the novel coronavirus.

In June this year, Vietnam’s National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control was responsible for compiling a list of “safe” countries to which travel would be authorized, including Laos.

Passengers of those flights will include Vietnamese returnees, diplomats, foreign investors, experts, and business executives.

Hanoi Times reports that Vietnam Airlines is now the only air carrier in Vietnam to operate the Hanoi-Vientiane air route. Before travel restrictions by the Covid-19 pandemic, other international air carriers, namely Lao Airlines, Cambodia Angkor Air, Bangkok Airways, and Thai Airways also operated this air route.