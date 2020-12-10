Lao SME appoints Maruhan Japan Bank Lao as a strategic partner on jointly developing, enabling and building SMEs in Lao PDR

On Wednesday, December 9th, Maruhan Japan Bank Lao and the Lao SME Association signed an agreement for partnership as the Japanese bank has been appointed as strategic partner for 2021.

The ceremony happened at Maruhan Japan Bank Lao’s Headquarters with the presence of Mr. Litthikay Phoummasak, President of the Lao SME Association, Mr. Anthony Chin, CEO of Maruhan Japan Bank Lao, and Mr Boutheun Duangsavanh, Director General of DOSMEP.

This agreement adds up on Maruhan’s strategy to support and develop Lao SME.

On 2020, the Japanese bank has been one of the main actors in the SME sector with a lot of initiatives and partnerships, including their free mentoring program, BizGrow, with Katalyst Partners.

Maruhan is also one of four commercial banks to manage and release the Lao government’s financial supports to SME as low interest loans.

And more recently, Maruhan Japan Bank Lao has been recognized as the most promising SME in Asia by ACES Awards.

The new partnership between Lao SME Association and Maruhan Japan Bank Lao gets in line with the Lao government’s policy to promote and develop SMEs to help drive the country’s socio-economic development.