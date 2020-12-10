Two Covid-19 Patients Discharged from Hospital

Two Covid patients have made a full recovery and were discharged from Mittaphab Hospital in Vientiane Capital on Tuesday.

According to a report by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Case 31 and Case 32 were released following tests displaying two consecutive negative results.

Case 31 and Case 32 received a positive test result for the Covid-19 on 21 November while under quarantine in Vientiane.

The patients returned from trips to India and Russia, arriving at Wattay International Airport on 20 November.

They underwent treatment in hospital for over two weeks and will now self-isolate for a further 14 days at home.

Laos now has 41 confirmed cases of Covid 19, with 13 cases under treatment in Mittaphab hospital, while the latest two new cases receiving a positive test result for the virus on 7 December.