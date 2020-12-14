Laos At Risk of Second Wave of Covid-19

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has said that Laos is at risk of a second wave of Covid-19 as neighboring countries battle to contain their outbreaks.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, Lao authorities are concerned about the possibility of a second outbreak of Covid-19 within the country.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay, said in a statement on Friday that Laos remains at risk of a second wave of Covid-19, despite the country maintaining strict prevention measures.

The situation has worsened in neighboring Myanmar, which has seen a surge in cases over the last three months. The country has recorded over 100,000 cases of the coronavirus, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Lao authorities locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo Province last week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after two Chinese nationals infected with the coronavirus entered the district illegally via Myanmar.

Despite a growing number of Covid-19 patients, the death toll in Laos remains at zero, and authorities are working hard to monitor land borders to avoid illegal immigration, which may result in imported cases of Covid-19.

Laos now has 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 8 cases under treatment at Mittaphab Hospital, with the latest two cases receiving a positive test result for the virus on 7 December.