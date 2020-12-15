Panyathip’s 2nd Annual Christmas Wonderland 2020

As the holiday season gets closer, many are putting up their Christmas trees and lights. Panyathip’s Secondary Student Council with the support of the school organized their second annual Christmas Wonderland Event on December 5th, 2020 at the Panyathip International School’s secondary campus in Saphanthong Neua.

Mrs Pathana Panyathip, CEO and Founder, opened the event with a beautiful lighting ceremony where she flipped the switch that lit up the 10 meter Christmas Tree. Joining her in the ceremony were honoured guests of Panyathip International School, representatives from the UK, Singapore Philippine Embassy, and Maruhan Japan Bank. H.E. John Pearson, UK ambassador in Laos, gave a little speech touching on the importance of education and how students learn from organizing events like these.

Managing Director T. Chris commented that “For those of who celebrate Christmas as well as those who do not – it provided a perfect evening of fun, food and entertainment for all the family. What more could you ask for ? We even had a visit from the real Santa Claus !”

With roughly 1600 tickets sold and over 2100 attendees, the event was jam-packed with Christmas vibes for all ages. Over 40 vendors joined the event, from handicraft booths for Christmas shopping to an array of multicultural food vendors. Entertainment was also second to none with impressive dance and band competition and guest performances from Black Eyes and Flower Boi. The Game Zone powered by Elves continued on throughout the night.

This year with the support of all the 17 sponsors and event partners, Panyathip’s Christmas Wonderland 2020 was a massive success for the Secondary Student Council and everyone that worked on this event. A Special thanks to our following sponsors: Maruhan Japan Bank, Osond, RDK Group, Land Rover, Go Teddy, PAS Project, Tigerhead, AAS Catering, Skynet, Sona Water, #SnapMe Photo, KhaoLao, Laoderm, LT and Panyathip Ad.





As a student-run event, all of the proceeds would go to fund the community service projects that Secondary Student Council’s have planned for during the second term of the academic year.