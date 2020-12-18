Luang Prabang Suspends International New Year, Hmong and Khmu Celebrations

Authorities in Luang Prabang Province have ordered the suspension of International New Year celebrations, as well as Hmong and Khmu traditional festivals amid fears of a Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a notice issued by the Luang Prabang Governor’s Office, the traditional International New Year activities in the province have been suspended, as well as the Hmong and Khmu traditional festivals.

Laos has tightened Covid-19 prevention measures in six provinces of northern Laos and has begun work on strengthening capacity among employees who work at international checkpoints.

The event suspension follows the reschedule of the Vang Vieng Music Fest 2020, which has been moved due to fears of transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as well as the recent cancellation of the Vientiane International Marathon and the Foton Vientiane Half Marathon.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has said that Laos is at risk of a second wave of Covid-19 as neighboring countries battle to contain their outbreaks.