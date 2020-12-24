Laos Extends Covid-19 Measures, Prepares for Vaccinations

Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, has instructed authorities to prepare for the provision of vaccinations as the country extends Covid-19 measures.

The PM announced in a statement on Tuesday that twenty percent of the population of Laos is to be vaccinated by the middle of next year, with at-risk groups first in line.

The press conference was held at the Prime Minister’s Office following a meeting between PM Thongloun and the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Laos is to receive and distribute a vaccine against Covid-19 in April next year, according to a report by the Department of Communicable Disease Control.

The vaccines, provided by friendly countries and international organizations under the COVAX Alliance.

Prime Minister Thongloun also instructed that a budget be prepared for the purchase of vaccines to ensure a steady supply after the donated portion is depleted.

Lao authorities have stated that the country remains at risk of a second wave of Covid-19, as some neighboring countries continue to battle against outbreaks.

Yesterday, Laos temporarily banned the import of seafood from Thailand as the Kingdom experiences a wave of new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, among new Covid-19 prevention measures, PM Thongloun ordered the suspension of International New Year celebrations, as well as concerts or large gatherings, including wedding ceremonies, which can be held but must curb the number of guests.

He also said that state quarantine centers should be improved in order to house patients in the event of a new outbreak.

Charter flights with countries that are experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19 are to remain suspended.

Laos has confirmed 41 cases of Covid-19 with zero deaths.