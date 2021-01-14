Laos Weather: Cold Snap To Return After The Weekend

The weather bureau has warned that some parts of Laos will continue to experience cold weather, despite the temperature rising by 2 to 4 degrees over the next few days.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, high-pressure systems will bring cold weather to some parts of Laos, particularly northern provinces as well as the Bolaven plateau.

The mercury plummeted in Laos over the last few days, reaching as low as 0 degrees in northern Laos, while it is expected to warm up to 2 to 4 degrees from today untll Sunday.

Authorities have warned residents in northern Laos to stay as warm as possible, take good care of cattle, and are advising travelers to northern areas to drive safely and prepare for sudden weather changes.

Northern and eastern areas have experienced the coolest weather, down to as low as -1.2 degrees in the last few weeks, while Vientiane Capital has experienced lows of between 8 to 10 degrees.