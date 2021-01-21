Laos to Inspect Safety of Hydropower Dams Every Five Years

Laos is to undertake a national hydropower inspection procedure every five years to ensure safety and maintenance standards.

The procedure would ensure that dams are closely inspected and operate in accordance with the laws and the policies of the government.

Vientiane Times reports that Director General of the Department of Energy Management, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Bouathep Malaykham, said the new inspection system will come into effect within the next few years.

The government launched an inspection of over 150 dam projects following the collapse of the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydropower reservoir’s Saddle Dam D in Attapeu province’s Sanamxay district in July 2018.

There are currently 78 operational hydropower plants with a combined installed capacity of 9,972 MW in Laos.

Existing dams are under review and more are being built under the guidance of international experts, which has led to Laos gaining membership in the International Commission on Large Dams, Vientiane Times reports.

Made up of 104 members, the commission has accepted the Lao Association on Dams as a new member.

Over 100 dams will be constructed in Laos by 2030, with the Ministry of Energy and Mines preparing improved measures and standards for dam safety.