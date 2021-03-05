Two New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

Cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Taskforce today, with both cases concerning Lao citizens returning from work in Thailand.

Case 46 is a 28-year-old male who had been working as a laborer in Pathumthani Province, Thailand. Case 47, a 26-year-old male, had also been working as a laborer in the same Thai province.

Both men are originally from Nan District, Luang Prabang Province and travelled together from Pathumthani Province into Nong Khai Province, and then crossed into Laos at Vientiane.

The men were sent to a state quarantine center where they were tested for Covid-19 on 3 March.

On 4 March their tests returned a positive result for Covid-19 and they were immediately sent to hospital for treatment in Vientiane Capital.

32 people who accompanied the men or had close contact with them have been tested for the coronavirus with negative results. They are to quarantine for 14 days.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 47 cases of Covid-19, after testing 115,456 people and successfully treating 42 people. Five people now remain under treatment for the virus.

The country has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.